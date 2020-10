I certainly would avoid leasehold. Not sure if banks are that keen to lend either. The other option I can see is license to occupy, which is standard for houses in retirement complexes. This is where you buy a license to live in a house but the land and house is owned by someone else. A shared ownership model is also another way to try and lessen the cost for first homebuyers. But it isn’t solving the problem. NZ shouldn’t have a housing crisis, and imo, the main reason we do is because housing is seen as the main investment people have, so they want prices to rise. A lot of it comes down to greed. So there is no political motivation to fix this, because they don’t want to.