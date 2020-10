I have a Rheem 20 external gas water heater with the standard vent. In summer with the windows open, the gas exhaust smell etc comes into the house. In winter with the windows closed not an issue. The prevailing wind may change in summer as well.



I measured the distances to the windows and all that is compliant as expected. Rheem has an exhaust attachment listed on the website - this moves the vent horizontally 400mm for compliance reasons and will not help in itself here.



Something like an exhaust at roof height is what I need. Are there any compliant custom options?