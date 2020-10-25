I replaced our eight year old Caroma Avalon toilet seat with another same make / model today. The soft close had worn out on the old one. Old one was installed by the bathroom company, worked well.

Small problem: when the seat goes down one side hits the toilet bowl, but the other is 3-4mm in the air. It touches when you sit on it, but I've obviously done something wrong and don't want to end up with it damaged as it's being bent or twisted. It's a slightly more complex system than average, most toilet seats screw on easily, this one has a bit more to it.

Any suggestions? I know it's a long shot, I'll call the company Tuesday to ask them, but though I'd give it a shot here. I can post a (clean) photo but thought I'd not unless someone thought it worthwhile.