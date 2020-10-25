Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Caroma Avalon toilet set isn't sitting quite flat - any tips?
timmmay

#279596 25-Oct-2020 19:43
I replaced our eight year old Caroma Avalon toilet seat with another same make / model today. The soft close had worn out on the old one. Old one was installed by the bathroom company, worked well.

 

Small problem: when the seat goes down one side hits the toilet bowl, but the other is 3-4mm in the air. It touches when you sit on it, but I've obviously done something wrong and don't want to end up with it damaged as it's being bent or twisted. It's a slightly more complex system than average, most toilet seats screw on easily, this one has a bit more to it.

 

Any suggestions? I know it's a long shot, I'll call the company Tuesday to ask them, but though I'd give it a shot here. I can post a (clean) photo but thought I'd not unless someone thought it worthwhile.

nickb800
  #2591876 25-Oct-2020 20:25
Is it bolted down in the right spot? Sometimes if it's been boolted slightly out of place, the seat won't sit right on the rim.

From a bird's eye view, see if the gap between the edge of the rim and the edge of the seat is the same on both sides. If not, loosen the bolt/screws, move it to the right spot, then retighten

timmmay

  #2591922 25-Oct-2020 20:49
Thanks for the thoughts @nickb800 . From birds eye view it looks symmetrical, and feels symmetrical too.

 

I used the screw / bolt things from the old seat because the instructions were so confusing I couldn't work out what they were trying to say, so I think that part should be ok. That should help me have it in the right place.  But I'll take the little cover off again tomorrow and see if I can spot anything not quite right.

 

I will have my wife have a look as well, to see if anything doesn't look straight / square / aligned / etc.

 
 
 
 


Bung
  #2591925 25-Oct-2020 21:05
What part were you confused about. I was going to suggest that if the bends in the hinge part that fits into the seat weren't equal it could hold the rear slightly tilted and to try using the hinge posts from the old seat but that seems what you are doing. The fitting into the bowl that takes the screws shouldn't need replacing.

