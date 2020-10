Hi all,

On the top is the new smart WiFi dimmer switch I bought:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07VP4PHJJ

On the bottom is old switch that's currently in my wall.

Neutral and earth are fine (they map 1-1). Can someone please confirm or correct me:

On the WiFi dimmer, the black "live" wire is the "common" wire on the old switch. On the WiFi dimmer, the red "load" wire is the "One Way" wire on the old switch.

Edit: Fixed link.