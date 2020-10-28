Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kitchen benchtop replacement - Price check
#279621 28-Oct-2020 18:43
We are having some insurance repairs done in our kitchen, we thought that at the same time we would get the benchtop replaced as it's a bit worn out (not part of the insurance repair).

 

We asked the kitchen installer for a price and we quite shocked by the price, but maybe I'm just out of touch on the real cost.

 

So anyone recently got a kitchen benchtop replaced?

 

for a bit of clarity, the benchtop is in 2 'L' shaped sections, Laminate tops

 

section 1, 3630mm along the long edge, 980mm along the short edge, covered up stand 150mm, 600mm wide. There will be a new end panel 580x870mm

 

section 2, 980mm along the long side, 600mm along the short side, 600mm wide - no upstand

 

 

 

We were quoted $3500 incl gst.

 

 

 

Cheap or expensive or am I out of touch with reality?

  #2592873 28-Oct-2020 18:51
Would help if you state what kind benchtop you are looking at getting.
Stainless steel, Wood, Stone, Acrylic.

 

I did an Acrylic one about 5 years ago, similar size to yours, was about $1200.00 from memory.

  #2592875 28-Oct-2020 18:53
37mm Laminate, PVC edges

 
 
 
 


  #2592876 28-Oct-2020 18:56
djtOtago:

 

Would help if you state what kind benchtop you are looking at getting.
Stainless steel, Wood, Stone, Acrylic.

 

I did an Acrylic one about 5 years ago, similar size to yours, was about $1200.00 from memory.

 

 

 

 

i thought laminate gave enough information there

 

 

 

given the large sizes of some of the panels i would suspect it will cost a little more. Most do 600 or 900mm as their standard sizes. and you dont see many with an upstand these days

