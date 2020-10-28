We are having some insurance repairs done in our kitchen, we thought that at the same time we would get the benchtop replaced as it's a bit worn out (not part of the insurance repair).

We asked the kitchen installer for a price and we quite shocked by the price, but maybe I'm just out of touch on the real cost.

So anyone recently got a kitchen benchtop replaced?

for a bit of clarity, the benchtop is in 2 'L' shaped sections, Laminate tops

section 1, 3630mm along the long edge, 980mm along the short edge, covered up stand 150mm, 600mm wide. There will be a new end panel 580x870mm

section 2, 980mm along the long side, 600mm along the short side, 600mm wide - no upstand

We were quoted $3500 incl gst.

Cheap or expensive or am I out of touch with reality?