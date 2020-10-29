Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
funnyfela

324 posts

Ultimate Geek


#279647 29-Oct-2020 22:37
Send private message

Hey everyone,

My property manager has emailed me saying there is an outstanding balance for one day rent. However she told me that the property must be signed over by midday the day she is claiming rent for, so due to work it was signed over the day before.

Because she wanted the property by midday, the advice I've had from family was that I shouldn't be paying the rent for that day. (rent paid till 25 Oct, keys handed 25th, she wanted keys no later than midday 26th).

Its not the money as such, but after the cleaning issue I'm not exactly happy with the situation.

Also, I spent heaps of time cleaning. I received a text early that week that behind the oven was dirty (hadn't thought to do there) however when I went to do it, it was done. And things like the toilet etc, didn't think much of it.

On handover day I found out she had a cleaner in for half a day and I was paying for it. I didn't agree to it. I didn't even know. I don't think this is right, it was my place still and I wasn't even given a chance. Apparently the kitchen floor was dirty even though I had mopped it too... Which was weird. Was pretty heartbroken she wasn't happy.

The new Tennant also wanted the carpets done, also only found out at handover that she had the carpet cleaners in already and it too was coming off my bond. I didn't know anything about it till then and now am quite annoyed about it all. Is this all legit or normal? Family telling me it's not.

Don't get me wrong, the place was clean. Apparently she is pedantic I've since heard though. The whole thing has just left a very sour taste for my first time renting :(




Delphinus
484 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2593712 29-Oct-2020 23:21
Send private message

https://www.tenancy.govt.nz/disputes/breaches-of-the-residential-tenancies-act/unenforceable-clauses-in-tenancy-agreements/ this might help, especially the top of the table:

 

"A tenant only has to leave the premises in a reasonably clean and tidy condition. Tenants do not have to leave the carpets in a professionally cleaned state." - I think they are taking the piss and you shouldn't pay for any additional cleaning at all. Not for carpet cleaning, and not for the half day cleaner provided you have made a reasonable effort.

 

https://www.landlords.co.nz/article/976515159/getting-end-of-tenancy-clean-ups-right also states Tribunal rulings make it clear that “reasonably clean and tidy” does not mean being cleaned to professional standards.

 

You might need to take this to tribunal, or at least threaten to.

 

Is there any chance you took any photos when you left? Or did the landlord take any of the 'unclean' state?

Bung
3509 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2593714 29-Oct-2020 23:26
Send private message

The info you need is on the Tenancy Services web site.

"A tenant only has to leave the premises in a reasonably clean and tidy condition. Tenants do not have to leave the carpets in a professionally cleaned state."

Edit: should have just +1'd Delphinius

 
 
 
 


michaelmurfy
/dev/null
9637 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2593715 29-Oct-2020 23:27
Send private message

So I'm not going to discuss from a legal perspective as I am not in the space to do so but that doesn't sound right. When I left my last rental (forever - as I bought a house) the landlord just asked us to clean the house the best we can. We were longer-term tenants (there for 5 years) and I told him that we also caused damage to one of the walls.

 

Anyway, I did the cleaning business and nothing came out 100% perfect - it is expected for wear and tear to happen (his words also). The wall I disclosed to him. On the day before inspection I put the washing machine on a cleaning cycle and Murphy's law it leaked everywhere overnight with mere minutes before the landlord to do the final inspection.

 

Verdict - he was very happy with the cleaning job I did. He didn't mind the washing machine flooded part of the house (this was his washing machine) and forgave me for the wall because I was open and honest about it and did offer to paint it (he said he had paint and would do it himself) - I got 100% of my bond back. He went through afterwards and did a full professional clean and didn't charge me for it - he claimed it is of best interest of the next tenant and wants to keep them long term so will do everything he can to make that happen.

 

I've been in a fair few rentals in my life and have never had to pay a "cleaning fee" out of my bond. I've had crappy landlords who have attempted to charge me for stuff out of bond (of which I disputed and they lost the argument on the spot). You've done your job and left the house in a clean state.

 

The Tenancy website has a tonne of information for you - but this essentially answers your question: https://www.tenancy.govt.nz/disputes/breaches-of-the-residential-tenancies-act/unenforceable-clauses-in-tenancy-agreements/

 

I'd personally dispute the fact this is coming from your bond. Unless if you're not telling 100% of the story your landlord has no ground to stand on. But this is seriously my own understanding of it and I am no lawyer. You can phone Tenancy Services for advise too which I've personally done on multiple occasions.

 

Edit:

 

The new Tennant also wanted the carpets done, also only found out at handover that she had the carpet cleaners in already and it too was coming off my bond. I didn't know anything about it till then and now am quite annoyed about it all. Is this all legit or normal? Family telling me it's not.

 

This is not at all your responsibility. 100%. This is your landlords agreement with the new tenant. Also the other warning bell is the fact she let cleaners in while it was technically leased by yourself without any warning - what if you were still there? It is never OK for a landlord to enter a property without prior consent from the tenant even if it is nearing the end of tenancy and she thought nobody was there. Seriously threaten the tenancy tribunal unless if you get 100% of the bond back and bring up these points.




Danite
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2593716 30-Oct-2020 00:52
Send private message

Agree with all above posts, im a inexperienced landlord and have been to a couple of seminars, as said above any "commercial cleaning" requirement even if written into the contract cannot be enforced. Take it to or threaten to take it to tribunal and as long as the property is in reasonable condition, you will win.

