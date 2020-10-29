So I'm not going to discuss from a legal perspective as I am not in the space to do so but that doesn't sound right. When I left my last rental (forever - as I bought a house) the landlord just asked us to clean the house the best we can. We were longer-term tenants (there for 5 years) and I told him that we also caused damage to one of the walls.

Anyway, I did the cleaning business and nothing came out 100% perfect - it is expected for wear and tear to happen (his words also). The wall I disclosed to him. On the day before inspection I put the washing machine on a cleaning cycle and Murphy's law it leaked everywhere overnight with mere minutes before the landlord to do the final inspection.

Verdict - he was very happy with the cleaning job I did. He didn't mind the washing machine flooded part of the house (this was his washing machine) and forgave me for the wall because I was open and honest about it and did offer to paint it (he said he had paint and would do it himself) - I got 100% of my bond back. He went through afterwards and did a full professional clean and didn't charge me for it - he claimed it is of best interest of the next tenant and wants to keep them long term so will do everything he can to make that happen.

I've been in a fair few rentals in my life and have never had to pay a "cleaning fee" out of my bond. I've had crappy landlords who have attempted to charge me for stuff out of bond (of which I disputed and they lost the argument on the spot). You've done your job and left the house in a clean state.

The Tenancy website has a tonne of information for you - but this essentially answers your question: https://www.tenancy.govt.nz/disputes/breaches-of-the-residential-tenancies-act/unenforceable-clauses-in-tenancy-agreements/

I'd personally dispute the fact this is coming from your bond. Unless if you're not telling 100% of the story your landlord has no ground to stand on. But this is seriously my own understanding of it and I am no lawyer. You can phone Tenancy Services for advise too which I've personally done on multiple occasions.

Edit:

The new Tennant also wanted the carpets done, also only found out at handover that she had the carpet cleaners in already and it too was coming off my bond. I didn't know anything about it till then and now am quite annoyed about it all. Is this all legit or normal? Family telling me it's not.

This is not at all your responsibility. 100%. This is your landlords agreement with the new tenant. Also the other warning bell is the fact she let cleaners in while it was technically leased by yourself without any warning - what if you were still there? It is never OK for a landlord to enter a property without prior consent from the tenant even if it is nearing the end of tenancy and she thought nobody was there. Seriously threaten the tenancy tribunal unless if you get 100% of the bond back and bring up these points.