Hi all,

We have possibly received some funding to put hand rails down the side of the house for my wife.

One of the hand rails would have a horrible kink as it goes past a brick windowsill.

I would like the bricklayer to remove the sill and replace it with a square edge and mortar.

I dont want to try myself, I would rather get an expert.

I know I can try builder crack etc. but I have never had good results from there, looking for a personal recommendation.

John

New Windsor, Auckland.