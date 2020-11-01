I'm purchasing a house that has some of the Hardiplanks damaged (bits broken out) while quite a number are cracked (vertical cracks). I have spoken to a couple of builders who highlighted the difficulty in repairing the damage by attempting to replace a single plank at a time. The reason is that the plank on top also needs to be removed, and then in the process will be damaged. They also indicated that the epoxy or sealant type solution would only provide temporary relief, before falling out.
Has anyone had experience in successfully repairing Hardiplank damage such as cracked boards and broken boards (piece missing)