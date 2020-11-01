Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYHardiplank Cladding Repairs
sJBs

27 posts

Geek


#279684 1-Nov-2020 17:01
I'm purchasing a house that has  some of the Hardiplanks damaged (bits broken out) while quite a number are cracked (vertical cracks).  I have spoken to a couple of builders who highlighted the difficulty in repairing the damage by attempting to replace a single plank at a time.  The reason is that the plank on top also needs to be removed, and then in the process will be damaged.  They also indicated that the epoxy or sealant type solution would only provide temporary relief, before falling out.

 

 

 

Has anyone had experience in successfully repairing Hardiplank damage such as cracked boards and broken boards (piece missing)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bung
3513 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2595944 1-Nov-2020 18:02
What is the age of the house? Unless it is late enough to be obviously non asbestos you should probably start with getting a sample tested. That might determine what you do next.

I haven't replaced planks but have done some sheet replacement. I've had cracks at window cutouts where there's been some movement. Can you see any pattern in where the cracks have occurred? The amount of damage you do depends on how patient you are at removing the nails.

