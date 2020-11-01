We have A Miele S5211 and it has just stopped rewinding the cord the machine is 11 years old.

Was thinking of trying to repair found a good you tube how to, but I'm afraid if I take it apart to renew the cord mechanism might mess it up.

The vacuum is still working perfectly apart from that, any idea's where I might be able to get spare parts, or do I just use as is and contend with the trailing lead. Or look to replace it not sure which model to get as there's so many on the market these days. Might have to wait for the sales!