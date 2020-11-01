I have seen garden sheds hard up against the boundary fence, no council checks them, I have live in 3 different places over the last 10 years and all had a small garden shed and they have all sat on or within 300mms of a boundary fence, one was on the very corner of the yard.

I am studying Construction Management and to my understanding, if you a having one built, they are required by building code to be as far from the fence as the shed is high. But I went to a house a couple months ago, house wasn't more than 2 years old and the garden shed was built when one of the walls was the fence. The house I am currently living in has a shed on the back on the yard in a neighboring property and the fence has been modified so again, its a wall for there shed and on the same fence 10 metres along the fence, another shed on another neighboring property, the wall of the shed has had the fence joined to it on both sides and that shed is like 40 to 50 years old.

So I guess the true answer is no one gives a flying **** what the rules say.

I would tell you to put it no closer than 600mm to 1m away from the fence. If you want to do the right thing, you could even double check with the council.

The spacing due to fire hazards and insurance issues if the shed is to catch on firer somehow and damage neighboring properties

Hope this helps