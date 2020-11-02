Considering placing an offer on a home built in 2018, cladding is shadowclad which has been stained.

Is in a coastal area with reasonable level of sun exposure.

I can find reference to previous court cases from 2017-2018 in regards to shadowclad and weathertightness issues. Does anybody have any further knowledge on this, are there particular suppliers/variations this impacted etc? I've asked for more information regarding the specifics of the cladding so I have a better idea of what I am dealing with.

Or am I better avoiding it completely? We don't want a home we have to re-clad in 10 years time.