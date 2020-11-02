Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Purchasing a house with shadowclad

#279699 2-Nov-2020 14:56
Considering placing an offer on a home built in 2018, cladding is shadowclad which has been stained.

 

Is in a coastal area with reasonable level of sun exposure.

 

I can find reference to previous court cases from 2017-2018 in regards to shadowclad and weathertightness issues. Does anybody have any further knowledge on this, are there particular suppliers/variations this impacted etc? I've asked for more information regarding the specifics of the cladding so I have a better idea of what I am dealing with.

 

Or am I better avoiding it completely? We don't want a home we have to re-clad in 10 years time.

  #2596388 2-Nov-2020 15:53
Dany, AFAIK Shadowclad was only ever a prodcut from Carter Holt Harvey (I worked at CHH for 5 years).

 

Our neighbours built using Shadowclad in 2015 (with Golden Homes). They stained it themselves when they first moved in and havent done it again since. The wall that faces out house gets a decent amount of sun and I havent noticed any issues. This is in windy Welly but not coastal. The stain still looks good.

 

So I suspect the original issues have probably been sorted out as many of those articles are quite old now and I doubt they would still be installing it in 2018 if it still had the same issues.

 

but...

 

having said that when we built (late 2015) our house was originally going to be Shadowclad but based on the information I had at the time we decided to go with Paliside instead. This was mostly due to me not wanting to ever have to paint or stain the house.

 

 

