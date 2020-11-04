The deck in front of the living room currently has a continuation of the corrugated-iron house roof over it. The underside is clad in white fibrolite which reflects a fair bit of light into the room compared to straight iron, as we discovered when we started to strip it off. The builder has suggested adding one or more transparent/translucent panels to let more light in, but I'd prefer to avoid the corrugated-polycarbonate-nailed-onto-a-wood-frame look for something that's in view all the time. Alternatives are flat panels like ClearVue or Crystalite, but I'm wondering what I'm getting into with this, both in terms of UV-survivability and installation. In terms of lifetime, both claim a 15-year replacement warranty while polycarbonate seems to be 20+ years light transmission (beyond normal wear and tear) and 10-15 years breakage. The other thing is installation, I'm assuming the panels will require a bit more than just screw-them-down like polycarbonate, possibly a plan change, and I don't know how weathertight they are, and remain, over time. Oh, and a final thing, a solid block of panels in the centre of the roof, or alternating long-run steel and panels across the length of the roof? The windows run the full length of the roof so it's not a case of positioning them in a particular spot, but I'm wondering if there's any benefits/downsides to uniformly-distributed or all the light towards the centre. Any experiences/opinions?