Can't see how to google this one so will ask the experts here!

We have two recliner chairs with electric motors (29V Adaptor) to control them. On one of them I get an electrical "buzz" feeling if I touch the aluminium plate that holds the push buttons and USB socket. (I say buzz as I can't think of a word to describe the feel!).

And if I touch that plate with one hand, and touch my laptop keyboard surround (aluminium?) with the other hand, I get the "buzz" feel there, but only if the laptop has its charger connected.

Wondering what causes this and remembering it only happens on one of our chairs.

Not worried but definitely curious.