I'm trying to feed a wire down inside a wall from the roof space. Holes exist in the dwangs and top plate, but due to a stuff up the wall was gibbed and finished before putting in a draw string. Holes in the top plate and first dwang line up well enough to get a curtain wire through, but the next one down must be out of line and the curtain wire progress is blocked at that point.

Working space under the roof is very limited, probably too awkward to try drilling down to make a new hole in-line. It might be possible to drill up from under the house but we would prefer to avoid it if possible. Any tips or ideas from you full time sparkies how to deal with this?