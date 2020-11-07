We recently erected a 6m tunnel house. We've quickly found that the air vents are inadequate. It has an auto roof vent, back louver window and main door has mesh or plastic.
I'd like to put a fan on the back wall to get some air flow on hot days.
I saw a project where someone used a 12v radiator fan powered directly from a solar panel to cool a roof space and thought that might work well for my situation.
My plan would be:
12v 80w radiator fan
Solar Panel 100w,200w,320w?
DC-DC Regulator
Bi-metal thermostat
This is the first solar project I've done. It seems cost prohibitive to get batteries involved.
Has anyone tried anything similar with or without success?
Can someone with solar knowledge offer advice on parts?
Cheers
JM