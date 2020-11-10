Hi all,

I am about to make use of the finer weather by starting a job I have put off for many years now, painting my entire house, the weatherboards to be specific.

I am not sure what type of paint is currently on the weatherboards as I bought the house with it already on, but it is still in fairly good condition, there is just some flaking and peeling on very small areas on the corners and around the doors etc.

I was dreading this job as I thought giving the entire house a sand would be necessary for better adhesion of the paint, but I have just read the Resene claim their Sonyx 101 does not require previously painted weatherboards to be sanded as it has excellent adhesion.

I know some paints falsely claim this as its a great selling point, but I believe Resene is a trustworthy company so I inclined to believe them, I was just wondering if anyone else here has info that may be usefull?

P:S Ill be using Resene Sonyx 101 for sure as I can get it very cheap through someone I know.