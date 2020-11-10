Hi

Looking to heat a room in our house ...a lounge that has sort of become a home office. It’s 114cu m (4.8 x 7 x 3.3) an old villa with a high stud but reasonably well insulated and mostly internal walls. We are on the outskirts of Christchurch so get some decent frosts through winter. It for heating only and doesn’t have to be super super warm... it’s not the main living area.

Had ‘advice’ from a couple of installers which was inconsistent. One recommended no less than the 6.8kw and another said 6kw would be fine. We are looking at Mitsubishi models floor standing..and there are the 5.8kw and 6.8kw models.

so we are mulling over whether to get the 5.8 or 6.8 kw model... and also wondering about the more expensive hypercore option which seemingly isn’t that common around Christchurch but for Tekapo and the likes.

The hypercore is appealing - say the 5.8kw version but how would this compare to the 6.8kw non hypercore option.

Any input of thoughts appreciated. Thanks