Hi -

interested in your thoughts on possible solutions - I have a stormwater sump that has its grate blocked by leaves & debris during rains.

It collects run-off from around 200sqm of driveway, and collects leaves en-route so doesn't drain sufficienly quickly if there is a dry spell then heavy rain. It's small - 250mm square - and its become an issue once the driveway was re-surfaced (previously the pot-holes collected the leaves!). It is connected to a 100mm stormwater pipe with a very decent slope, which is very capable of handling any flows provided they get into the sump or system itself! It is on the edge of the driveway, so a larger sump would need to support occasional vehicle traffic.

I'm considering either getting a larger one installed, or a 5m strip-drain across the driveway - has anyone got any advice around this, would a larger sump of a strip-drain be a batter solution, or something else?

Image: