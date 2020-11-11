Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
advice please, stormwater grate blocking
#279818 11-Nov-2020 09:49
Hi -

 

interested in your thoughts on possible solutions - I have a stormwater sump that has its grate blocked by leaves & debris during rains.

 

It collects run-off from around 200sqm of driveway, and collects leaves en-route so doesn't drain sufficienly quickly if there is a dry spell then heavy rain. It's small - 250mm square - and its become an issue once the driveway was re-surfaced (previously the pot-holes collected the leaves!). It is connected to a 100mm stormwater pipe with a very decent slope, which is very capable of handling any flows provided they get into the sump or system itself! It is on the edge of the driveway, so a larger sump would need to support occasional vehicle traffic.

 

I'm considering either getting a larger one installed, or a 5m strip-drain across the driveway - has anyone got any advice around this, would a larger sump of a strip-drain be a batter solution, or something else? 

 

Image: Click to see full size

  #2601567 11-Nov-2020 10:34
This may be a silly question, but does it have a lid? I have a sump that looks very similar that has a slotted cover to let water in but not large debris. I found leaves got in, so I put a fine plastic mesh in which catches leaves, the mesh is just something from the hardware store that I got a sheet of from the garden dept.

  #2601588 11-Nov-2020 10:46
If the lid with mesh doesn't work (it may just block, transferring the problem)

 

Stay on top of the leaves.  I have the same problem in our driveway, so I bought a leaf sucker; Or

 

Make a deeper (more important than larger) sump and keep it clean; Or

 

Add a second sump up-stream of the one pictured.  It will hopefully trap the leaves and the water can flow through to the second sump.

 

A strip drain will help, but at some stage you'll have to remove leaves from it or it will block.

 

Basically any solution involves you dealing with the leaves at some stage.




Mike

 
 
 
 


  #2601589 11-Nov-2020 10:46
Hi - Yes it does have a lid, metal, flat, slotted - this is what has been clogging. I've attached one of those 'leaf catchers' upside down on top of it, like a weird hat, but the leaves block it all the way up (the water rises as leaves block the bottom, continues to rise until the top, then it spills - the sump is in a ~150mm depression).  - they look too flimsy to attach the 'correct' way in an area with vehicles on it. 

  #2601599 11-Nov-2020 10:53
About the "leaf hat" , was wondering if you could make something line this work

 

 

 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/everhard-easydrain-leaf-basket-suitable-for-260mm-pit-box_p4770227

 

 

  #2601612 11-Nov-2020 11:04
okay thanks - that is the thing i used. sounds like the solution is to keep on top of the leaves a lot more and try to trap them "upstream" -

