Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAdding fish heads to the septic system (?!)

pih

pih

185 posts

Master Geek


#279830 11-Nov-2020 16:37
Send private message quote this post

Ok, so we recently moved into a lifestyle property, so we're new to septic systems and such. We got it serviced and cleaned, at which recommendation we got the primary tank suctioned (side note, is anyone else outraged at how expensive this is??)

The sucky dude (for want of a better job title) said on his way out that we need more bacteria in our system.

"Uhh, ok... Where do I get bacteria from?"

"Fish heads", he matter of factly replied.

"Fish heads?"

"Yep, just chop them up nice and small and throw them in the top. Just the heads, not the rest of the fish. You can buy bacteria but fish heads work fine."

And with that he was gone. So, is this legit? I have no reason to believe that he was having me on, but it seemed so bizarre I had to ask someone. Is this just something that people with septic systems do on occasion to up their bacterial count? Are there any other options? And where do I get the right sort of bacteria if I decide to buy instead?

Create new topic

YJ

YJ
131 posts

Master Geek


  #2601960 11-Nov-2020 16:59
Send private message quote this post

Septic tank does need some bacteria to keep the system running，but I don’t think you need fish heads to cultivate the bacteria as the leftovers in the tanks will do the job. Choosing the septic friendly chemicals when you doing you dishes and laundry would help as well.

Cleaning is vey expensive now, for the family of 4 I would think you only need to clean/suck the tank every 3years.

MrAmerica
91 posts

Master Geek


  #2601964 11-Nov-2020 17:05
Send private message quote this post

I have also heard letting a couple litres of milk go manky and toss that in. First time I have heard anyone suggest tossing a snapper in the crapper though.

 
 
 
 


pih

pih

185 posts

Master Geek


  #2601967 11-Nov-2020 17:15
Send private message quote this post

YJ: Septic tank does need some bacteria to keep the system running，but I don’t think you need fish heads to cultivate the bacteria as the leftovers in the tanks will do the job. Choosing the septic friendly chemicals when you doing you dishes and laundry would help as well.

Cleaning is vey expensive now, for the family of 4 I would think you only need to clean/suck the tank every 3years.


Yeah, we're learning to be more careful about what we throw down the hole, and we're already using mostly septic-friendly chemicals and soaps.

So you think that the fish heads might just be cultivation feed for the existing bacteria? That's starting to sound more reasonable, but I suppose the question is, why the heads and not the offal? Or why not cow or horse manure or some other plentiful substance in the countryside?

From what he said it sounded like fish heads was a shot in the arm, so to speak. But yeah, maybe it's about cultivation. Thanks for the insight.

Senecio
922 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2601968 11-Nov-2020 17:15
Send private message quote this post

A well functioning septic system should be self sustaining, but this does require some changes in behaviours (eg. type of detergents used). However when the tank is cleaned you are essentially rebuilding the ecosystem so need to top-up bacteria and other micro organisms. When I used to live on a rural property with septic we would leave a juicy steak out in the sun for a few days before lifting the lid and popping it in there.

openmedia
2294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2601984 11-Nov-2020 17:44
Send private message quote this post

We often used off milk or yoghurt to give the system a boost.

 

Also try to capture as much fat as possible from your cooking as that can really clog up the system.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC a Technology Evangelist and Product Manager. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Create new topic





News »

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41

Perfect storm will lead to disruptive plays in the New Zealand telco market
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:13

Google and Spark deliver no-cost digital skills training for SMEs
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:06

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.