Ok, so we recently moved into a lifestyle property, so we're new to septic systems and such. We got it serviced and cleaned, at which recommendation we got the primary tank suctioned (side note, is anyone else outraged at how expensive this is??)



The sucky dude (for want of a better job title) said on his way out that we need more bacteria in our system.



"Uhh, ok... Where do I get bacteria from?"



"Fish heads", he matter of factly replied.



"Fish heads?"



"Yep, just chop them up nice and small and throw them in the top. Just the heads, not the rest of the fish. You can buy bacteria but fish heads work fine."



And with that he was gone. So, is this legit? I have no reason to believe that he was having me on, but it seemed so bizarre I had to ask someone. Is this just something that people with septic systems do on occasion to up their bacterial count? Are there any other options? And where do I get the right sort of bacteria if I decide to buy instead?