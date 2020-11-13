Hi there,

I'm building a sauna in our backyard. It's basically a 2.5m x 1.9m shed with a woodburner in it.

Because it is a small shed it won't need consent, but I just now realized that I might need consent for the fireplace.

Quick search on the interner shows that most sauna-sellers in NZ don't mention consent - or explicitely say that saunas don't need consent. But I can't find a clear rule on the council website.

Whaddayathink? Should I bother asking? Or do people just rolll with it? I'm confident it's safe and secure, and the building itsself is built according to standards.

Thanks!