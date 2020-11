Hi there

We are with Ecotricity, on a dumb meter. We just received a bill for $1100.

Can you help me understand;

Why isn't the meter reading listed on the bill? How do we know how many KWH we are actually using?

Why are they charging us for several months, is this fair?

The pattern seems to be, two months around 200$, then a whopper of a bill, then a low bill again.