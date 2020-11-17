Hoping for some feedback on this one, we've recently secured a section to build on, it has been difficult and we didn't have a lot of choice, so tried to pick the best of what was available. There were no sections running east to west, so we've had to go with a section where the north face is street-side.

Any thoughts on this house plan? I've added a couple of red lines to show where we're considering adding windows (left side originally had two small windows, we've proposed that be changed to one larger window in the centre, right side had no window at all, we've proposed one large window there also, street facing currently has one large window but for privacy's sake we'd prefer that be two smaller windows, and have space for TV in middle of that wall, but that isn't going to help with the sun either I guess).

The green line shows an internal wall with cavity slider, I've also asked if this wall is required (I'm guessing it might be), as we'd prefer sunlight be able to make it beyond that front living area to the kitchen/dining area. The street-facing living area would likely only really be used in the evenings, we spend much more time in kitchen/dining, but otherwise would love to try stick with this plan if we can make it work. Our pick would've been to keep the internal wall so that living area can be closed from rest of house, but we'd value the sun more if removing the wall is going to help.

Any other thoughts? We're not too worried about early morning sun, don't care so much about the bedrooms (particularly in the morning), but would hate to be waiting until late afternoon to start getting sun into our kitchen/dining area.