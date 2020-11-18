I have an issue with my 19 year old 6 string acoustic electric. Needs to go out of town for repair, top and bridge movement. Also needs fret ends filed, etc.

Ibanez AEG10GB, not high quality, nice compact concert style with cutout, nice tone. Was purchased overseas.

Looking for a replacement guitar while this happens. Anyone have a spare to sell? Anything considered.

DIY guitar kits look intriguing for a project, possibly over priced, poor quality components, hard to tell what you are buying, just finishing and assembly. Anyone have experience, recommendations, links?

Anyone tried headless guitars?

Probably looking at basic luthier tools to do basic setup, maintenance. Want to avoid getting in too deep into major repairs, due to materials and tools needed.