kingdragonfly

#279977 20-Nov-2020 08:34
This post is thoughts on an alarm system - outdoors.

The solution must send an alert to my phone, record video for multiple cameras, and minimize the number of subscriptions.

I have a house with a single driveway. I have a cat who wanders around.

I liked wired systems, because I think compared to wireless they are less hassle over the long run. No batteries. But I'm open to solar powered solutions.

I also like using exterior cameras and a web-connected PVR.

I like using SMS / text alerter, like the kind found on farms / pump sheds. It just monitors changes to on/off switches, and sends a text when it changes. No need to arm/disarm an alarm.

Here's a local NZ company that sells them (I'm not associated)

https://www.ezyswitch.co.nz/

In the past I used a infra-red beam, like this one from JayCar. It was a exterior design, similar in design to a doorway announcers used to ring a bell when entering a dairy / store.

I was thinking I could kill two birds with one stone by using exterior cameras (and a PVR) that detects motion.

I've heard people use old smart phones, like Alfred or senstic or Andriod only IP web cam

But these solutions don't work well for multiple cameras / recording. For example "IP web cam" records via ivideon will do recording, but only for one camera. I understand it starts at $5/month for more than one camera.

Any thoughts?

danielfaulknor
  #2607301 20-Nov-2020 08:37
I like my Ring floodlights and the "only alert for people" is fairly good at excluding cats from notifications. They are wifi but I've never had any issues.




rogercruse
  #2607326 20-Nov-2020 09:25
In the past we subscribed to professional security systems from companies like  ADT, Chubb.

 

Why? Used in to live in the UK before moving to NZ and our house was burgled. We immediately had an alarm system installed and upgraded for each subsequent property.

 

Now, with the advent of affordable home security system, we have a number of systems. We could say that this is by design, with overlapping and completing systems for extra assurance. but the reality is, we couldn't find any one system that offered everything. 

 

Systems we currently use but not limited to: Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Amcrest Dome Security cameras, AtaTouch Ultimate (provides motion numerous sensors), Wyze Cameras. These system provide alerts to our mobile phones. If we had room for a moat then we would fill it with crocodiles as well....!!!!!! 

 

Good Luck in your search for a single solution, we have a faint hope that our collection of completing suppliers are able to unite to provide an integrated solution.

