In the past we subscribed to professional security systems from companies like ADT, Chubb.

Why? Used in to live in the UK before moving to NZ and our house was burgled. We immediately had an alarm system installed and upgraded for each subsequent property.

Now, with the advent of affordable home security system, we have a number of systems. We could say that this is by design, with overlapping and completing systems for extra assurance. but the reality is, we couldn't find any one system that offered everything.

Systems we currently use but not limited to: Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Amcrest Dome Security cameras, AtaTouch Ultimate (provides motion numerous sensors), Wyze Cameras. These system provide alerts to our mobile phones. If we had room for a moat then we would fill it with crocodiles as well....!!!!!!

Good Luck in your search for a single solution, we have a faint hope that our collection of completing suppliers are able to unite to provide an integrated solution.