This post is thoughts on an alarm system - outdoors.
The solution must send an alert to my phone, record video for multiple cameras, and minimize the number of subscriptions.
I have a house with a single driveway. I have a cat who wanders around.
I liked wired systems, because I think compared to wireless they are less hassle over the long run. No batteries. But I'm open to solar powered solutions.
I also like using exterior cameras and a web-connected PVR.
I like using SMS / text alerter, like the kind found on farms / pump sheds. It just monitors changes to on/off switches, and sends a text when it changes. No need to arm/disarm an alarm.
Here's a local NZ company that sells them (I'm not associated)
https://www.ezyswitch.co.nz/
In the past I used a infra-red beam, like this one from JayCar. It was a exterior design, similar in design to a doorway announcers used to ring a bell when entering a dairy / store.
I was thinking I could kill two birds with one stone by using exterior cameras (and a PVR) that detects motion.
I've heard people use old smart phones, like Alfred or senstic or Andriod only IP web cam
But these solutions don't work well for multiple cameras / recording. For example "IP web cam" records via ivideon will do recording, but only for one camera. I understand it starts at $5/month for more than one camera.
Any thoughts?