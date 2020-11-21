Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYHome garden - compost?
rayonline

1680 posts

Uber Geek


#279997 21-Nov-2020 13:43
Send private message

Hi all 

 

 

 

Second attempt to do compost as we read and read again the best is home compost than bought ones.  I have stumbled across bokashi bins.  Is it possible to use 20L paint bucks and pop the lid on and use a packet of powdered microbes?

 

 

 

Do you guys have any suggestion on the easier to use home diy approach for compost?  How are the Wellington City Council composts?  Would they be better than the ones from Bunnings since they collect green waste from customers and compost it?  Are there any farms who sell quality compost?  Makara Wellington perhaps?  


Cheers.  

Create new topic
tdgeek
21775 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2607982 21-Nov-2020 14:15
Send private message quote this post

No its not DIY but its a good quick easy option.

 

I have two like this, 400 L each

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/taurus-garden-compost-bin-400-litre-black/p/235403?gclid=CjwKCAiA7939BRBMEiwA-hX5J-mJ4PgySQIdn3tI17eml_Ip7WYDzU4bn6GfCKZT3iJNFKzRBH56MxoC0zQQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

 

Works well, like a bottomless bin. We fill ours with daily vege leftovers, i add lawn clippings but not often as I mulch, weeds. Water it every now and then, each Spring I empty them and spread over four raised gardens, and 15m of fence line garden. its great.

 

Ideally they should be turned over but thats not possible with these. Forget using the bottom side doors, the pic is misleading. The compost compacts down, so the doors are of no use. So,just water every now and then, the bottom is exposed so worms and microbes have free entry.

 

 

Create new topic





News »

Logitech G unveils new wireless esports gaming mouse
Posted 20-Nov-2020 15:19

Can wearable tech predict COVID-19 and reveal how pandemics affect us?
Posted 20-Nov-2020 15:15

James Dyson Award 2020 Global Prize winners announced
Posted 19-Nov-2020 09:45

Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
Posted 19-Nov-2020 09:33

LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X partnership
Posted 18-Nov-2020 21:40

OPPO unveils three new concept products at OPPO INNO DAY 2020
Posted 18-Nov-2020 16:31

Harman Kardon introduces premium home speakers Citation series
Posted 18-Nov-2020 16:07

Dropbox goes all in on remote work with new features and tools for distributed teams
Posted 18-Nov-2020 15:57

NVIDIA announces A100 80GB GPU for AI supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:31

NVIDIA DGX Station A100 offers researchers AI data Centre-in-a-box
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:26

NVIDIA announces Mellanox Inï¬niBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing
Posted 17-Nov-2020 08:21

Synology unveils DVA3221 Deep Learning NVR
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:51

Fraudulent Minecraft-related apps deceive millions of Google Play users
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:46

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.