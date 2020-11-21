No its not DIY but its a good quick easy option.

I have two like this, 400 L each

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/taurus-garden-compost-bin-400-litre-black/p/235403?gclid=CjwKCAiA7939BRBMEiwA-hX5J-mJ4PgySQIdn3tI17eml_Ip7WYDzU4bn6GfCKZT3iJNFKzRBH56MxoC0zQQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

Works well, like a bottomless bin. We fill ours with daily vege leftovers, i add lawn clippings but not often as I mulch, weeds. Water it every now and then, each Spring I empty them and spread over four raised gardens, and 15m of fence line garden. its great.

Ideally they should be turned over but thats not possible with these. Forget using the bottom side doors, the pic is misleading. The compost compacts down, so the doors are of no use. So,just water every now and then, the bottom is exposed so worms and microbes have free entry.