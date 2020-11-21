Hi all
Second attempt to do compost as we read and read again the best is home compost than bought ones. I have stumbled across bokashi bins. Is it possible to use 20L paint bucks and pop the lid on and use a packet of powdered microbes?
Do you guys have any suggestion on the easier to use home diy approach for compost? How are the Wellington City Council composts? Would they be better than the ones from Bunnings since they collect green waste from customers and compost it? Are there any farms who sell quality compost? Makara Wellington perhaps?
Cheers.