Hi there. I am setting up a home automation system using Vera and Homebridge so that I can use Homekit. I’ll be using PDL iconic momentary switches and see from other posts that press on, press off and press to dim will work. Is there any config required on the switch itself to enable press to dim? I know that on the Fibaro switches you need set what kind of switch (momentary or rocker) you’re using. Thanks for your help all!