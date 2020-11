I am planning to build new on a rural property. My initial enquiry regarding power connection to the property is telling me power connection from the street is going to be expensive.

If it is, rather than pay a high connection cost I'm now considering off the grid solar.

My initial thoughts are gas infinity water heating and gas stove top.

The house is 150 sm plus external garage.

Am I on the right track, what are my options. Your thoughts appreciated.