mdf

mdf

3051 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#280013 22-Nov-2020 13:48
Littlest Miss MDF has taken an interest in electronics (much to my delight). Her soldering in particular is excellent.

 

However stripping the wires is not her favourite task. We've tried a few different styles of plier strippers and one that is cylindrical (I think this one is designed for coax but has AWG teeth along the side). Unfortunately her hands aren't really big enough to grasp the pliers single handed.

 

Are there any other styles of wire stripper? I'm almost hoping for some kind of benchtop version that you can stick the wire in and move a lever (or push a button) one handed.

NightStalker
269 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2608437 22-Nov-2020 15:10
Ive got one of these - the spring is soft until it clamps around fully (clamps at base of wire and then clamps at point to strip from) and then might need two hands to complete "strip" action.
The pivot screw could be removed to bolt to a flat bench surface.
there are similar "auto wire stripper" options on amazon-US / aliexpress.  the only NZ option seems to be at SaveBarn

 

If in Wgtn you're welcome to borrow mine to see if its OK. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

mrdrifter
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2608502 22-Nov-2020 16:49
Could you use something really simple like - https://www.amazon.com/Stripping-Stripper-Automatic-Crimping-Multi-tool/dp/B07X295JGQ ?

 

I'm sure you can find them locally. I use one quite a bit as it's so compact. Just squeeze it a bit, spin and slide.

neb

neb
6231 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2608597 22-Nov-2020 17:57
For small hands, and also ease of use, get one of these (M10) or these (Bunnings). You set the strip depth, slide in the wire, and squeeze, should be doable with small hands, but in any case since the wire slots into place worst-case she could use it two-handed. Best wire stripper I've ever used, started out as a Japanese design for EE's and then was cloned infinitely in China to the point where you can get them in your local Bunnings/M10. And obviously Ali at a third the cost if you're willing to wait.



MikeAqua
6773 posts

Uber Geek


  #2609078 23-Nov-2020 13:18
neb: For small hands, and also ease of use, get one of these (M10) or these (Bunnings). You set the strip depth, slide in the wire, and squeeze, should be doable with small hands, but in any case since the wire slots into place worst-case she could use it two-handed. Best wire stripper I've ever used, started out as a Japanese design for EE's and then was cloned infinitely in China to the point where you can get them in your local Bunnings/M10. And obviously Ali at a third the cost if you're willing to wait.

 

I have a pair alomost identical but another brand.  Very easy for me to use, single handed.  Might be a struggle for little hands though.




Mike

geocom
582 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2609113 23-Nov-2020 14:20
Something like this may work https://www.jaycar.co.nz/wire-stripper/p/TH1824. I think I was around 12(back when DSE still did this type of thing) when I first got them and never had any issues still have them today. Although in saying that I don't use them as much any more as I have gotten good with using the scissors on my leatherman for stripping anything that's not silicone which can just be striped with your fingernails.




Geoff E

Zeon
3858 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2609195 23-Nov-2020 15:49
Put one side of a 2 handed wirestripper in a vice on the bench?




Speedtest 2019-10-14

dolsen
1391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2609281 23-Nov-2020 16:42
Check out the wire stripper in this video.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UecoTR4y8FY

 

 

 

Not really feasible for this, but, coolest wire stripper I've seen and would meet your needs (depending on calibration required per strip).

 

 

 

 



neb

neb
6231 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2609285 23-Nov-2020 16:52
dolsen:

Check out the wire stripper in this video.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UecoTR4y8FY

 

 

 

 

Along those lines, if you've just got money to burn get a Knipex Multistrip. Easy to use one-handed, good quality and performance, but eyewateringly expensive.

1101
3017 posts

Uber Geek


  #2610277 25-Nov-2020 10:12
you can actually use small electronics sidecutters to strip wire

It takes a bit of practice but works really well.
I have most type of wire stripper , from when I was an electronics hobbyist . Most dont suit small hands

 

From small wire , I just use my small sidecutters rather than dedicated stripper. With the sidecutters you cut partially into the insulation , then pull it off with the sidecutter
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/precision-127mm-angled-side-cutters/p/TH1897

 

For coax , theres a very cheap tool thats very small & works quite well.

 

this may be another option more suited to small hands , and could be rigged to be held in a vice
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/stainless-steel-wire-stripper-cutter-pliers/p/TH1841

 

 

dolsen
1391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610327 25-Nov-2020 11:35
1101:

 

For coax , theres a very cheap tool thats very small & works quite well.

 

 

 

 

That's a good point. If you are always trying to strip the same type of wire, you could look at adjusting one of the coax strippers for that type of wire.

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/rotary-coax-stripper/p/TH1820

 

 

 

Something like the above  - but maybe buy a few from aliexpress for $3 to adjust for different wires.

 

No real pressure required to strip wires and fairly safe to use. Just fully retract 1 blade and have the other one set for the type of wire you are using.

 

 

mdf

mdf

3051 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2611007 26-Nov-2020 11:13
Cheers everyone. We've got a set of the self-adjusting plier style ones, which are the best wire strippers I've ever owned or used. Littlest Miss MDF finds them a bit awkward though; she kind of needs three hands, one for the wire and one for each handle. I'll need to see if I can fabricobble some way to bench mount this style. Maybe an arduino running a solenoid with a foot-pedal to operate...

DonH
172 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2611089 26-Nov-2020 12:46
Check out this:

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/pocket-wire-stripper/p/TH1817

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
746 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2611339 26-Nov-2020 18:58
I love this style, which is available under a few brands. The cutter placement is also very handy.

 

 

 

These similar ones are cheaper but a little less nice.

 

 

 

If I find out what I've done with either of mine and you're in Wellington, you can give them a try.

Brend
45 posts

Geek


  #2640115 22-Jan-2021 13:23
Hi all. I am a bit late to the party. Just wanted to say that real men strip their wifes' wires for them ... hahaha ... just kidding - awesome that wifey wants to do the same hobby @mdf

 

I am looking for a automatic wire stripper. My preferences are:

 

Stanley FMHT0-96230 Wire Stripper
and
IRWIN VISE-GRIP Wire Stripper, Self-Adjusting, 8-Inch

 

Until a couple of days ago, Bunnings had the Irwin for around $37 but now all stock sold and I am waiting for them to call/respond to my query about restocking etc etc etc

 

I am a cheapskate and want gold for the price of mud - so do any of you know where I can get either for a price below $40? Or could you recommend a similar wire stripper (mechanics/look/function)? I am sure not all automatic wire strippers are created equal, so any advice is welcome.

 

Thanks

