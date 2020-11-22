Littlest Miss MDF has taken an interest in electronics (much to my delight). Her soldering in particular is excellent.

However stripping the wires is not her favourite task. We've tried a few different styles of plier strippers and one that is cylindrical (I think this one is designed for coax but has AWG teeth along the side). Unfortunately her hands aren't really big enough to grasp the pliers single handed.

Are there any other styles of wire stripper? I'm almost hoping for some kind of benchtop version that you can stick the wire in and move a lever (or push a button) one handed.