I have bark surrounding some grass and paths and birds are constantly kicking it up into said grass or bark. Enormous amounts of it, every day. There is weedmat under the bark, no food sources... I have been down that path of trying to stop the birds. It's not possible!

From what I gather, the only way to stop this is to remove the bark. What to replace it with though?

Does anyone have any ideas? Maybe something like this plant? No idea the name of it.

Thanks for your suggestions!