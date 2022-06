Hi,

I have a special wall switch for my heated towel rail that has 5 different timer settings for 24/7 operation, the shortest time offering being 3 hours.

But I would like a switch for an extractor fan that will run for time periods more like 5-30 minutes and then automatically turn off. No 24/7 recurrence.

Oh, exactly like what I have for the garden sprinkler system, but instead of for water, for electricity. 😀

Does anyone know if such things exist in NZ?