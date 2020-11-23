Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY Thoughts on this new build insulation
LostBoyNZ






#280043 23-Nov-2020 20:28
The insulation in new build is going in, and my wife and I don't know what it should look like, but we're curious to get anyone's thoughts on these photos and details please.

 

One issue we had was about floorboards put in the attic as a way to access the ducted system and for storage area (which we requested), but they weren't high enough to fit the Pink Batts Ultra Ceiling R6.0 (which we also requested). The R6.0 Ceiling batts are 235mm thick, but the gap under the floorboards is one beam of wood framing thick (I'm sadly not sure how thick that is, but we can measure tomorrow).

 

The person doing the instulation install cut the R6 in size to fit it in.

 

The builders are confident it'll still meet the R3.6 requirement because of the wood too, and they're going to put R4 in there, but I really have doubts the contractor will take out what they did and put R4 in there, and it looks like R4 requires 195mm of space which there isn't. One of the photos shows just how much of the R6 insulation rises above the floorboards, and if that's 235mm, there's no way 195mm insulation would fit. But it'd be really helpful to get other people's thoughts too.

 

Also there's:

 

  • It's bent behind the wall brackets for power etc, instead of the shape being cut out
  • There's small gaps a couple of cm at most around some places
  • Some spots where the insulation bows down (unsure if there's too much in there for it to be straight or not)
  • Some spots where surely it's going to be squashed when the gib goes on because it sticks out of the frame due to pipes etc on the other side

Ultimately thiough we just have no experience with this, and we don't know if we're nit picking on what would only make an insignifanct difference, or if we're catching a problem before the gib goes up.

 

Thanks!

 

Showing the insulation going over the ceiling beams instead of being cut to size:

 

 

Showing how the insulation looks around the mounting brackets:

 

 

 

 

The R6.0 rising above the attic floorboard, where R6 couldn't fit under the attic floorboard:

 

 

 

 

That last photo is by the attick floorboards, one of several areas where they cut the thickness to fit but must have cut too much because there's some small areas like this where we have the cut insulation without the wood on top.

 

Jase2985







  #2609467 23-Nov-2020 21:11
you need to measure one of the joist bottom plates, they are thicker than you would imagine. I have R3.6 insulation in my ceiling of the garage with rondo battens and there is still a bit of space in there. the R3.6 is listed as 175mm thick and i believe thats what the joist bottom plates are + the 35mm of the rondo you should be able to fit R5.X in there as its about 210mm thick.

 

 

 

as for where the cabling, pipe work and flush boxes are, you can slice the insulation and run the cabling inside the bats, just a single slit with a sharp knife through the first inch or so and wrap the insulation around them. The bats shouldnt be compressed as they dont work as well when they are.

 

 

 

The bats should also be cut around the roof joists not laid over them, it looks like they have done it like that to keep them in place but its not ideal. the rondo should have ran the other way IMO.

LostBoyNZ






  #2609472 23-Nov-2020 21:30
Thanks, I'll bring the tape measure tomorrow and measure. Apologies, being a complete newbie to this, where do I measure from?

 

Yeah I wonder if they'll slice the insulation around the cables. It seems to make sense, as otherwise the insulation is going to be compressed when the gib goes up, and as you say it won't work as well then.

 

Thanks also, we're going to meet the project manager on site tomorrow evening before the gib goes up, so we'll point out the bats going over the roof joists.






Jase2985







  #2609475 23-Nov-2020 21:42
They likely wont cut the insulation for hte pipes or cables, in their eyes the insulation is in. likely the same for the bits going over the ceining joists. You might get lucky though.

 

In the first photo you need to measure the timber going in the same direction as the metal battens (left to right in the picture) measure its vertical distance then add 35mm for the rondo battens, and that will give you the cavity space. if its 210mm you should be able to squeeze the R6 under the floorboards. yes its a bit compressed but not hugely. and wont make a big difference in insulation value.



LostBoyNZ






  #2609479 23-Nov-2020 21:57
I might do a bit of slicing tomorrow evening then too :) I don't mind doing that stuff myself for the cables. But the bits going over the ceiling joists, we'll ask about that tomorrow.

 

Thanks, so tomorrow I'll measure this timber (shown in red) and add 35mm.

 






Jase2985







  #2609524 23-Nov-2020 22:04
Thats the bit

 

where is the storage area in relation to those pictures?

 

and what ducted system did you go for?

LostBoyNZ






  #2609526 23-Nov-2020 22:14
Our ducted system is a Daikin FBQ60E Ducted heat pump (7.0kW heating / 6.0kW cooling) c/w R1.5 ducting and Media return air grille and filter, which is in each bedroom. Then the living / dining / kitchen area is seperately done with Daikin FTXM71UVMZ Cora Hi-wall mounted heat pump (8.1kW heating / 7.1kW cooling).

 

These (in grey) are the floor boards leading from the garage, plus the area in red which has them as possible storage space. The area under the red is a media room / home theatre that could one day become two bedrooms. It's got double 13mm noiseline gib on each side, plus should have Pink Batts silcener in the walls. They've just started doing the walls in that room but we didn't see any bags of silcener batts, just R2.8 bags, hmm.

 






Paul1977





  #2609594 24-Nov-2020 09:29
LostBoyNZ:They've just started doing the walls in that room but we didn't see any bags of silcener batts, just R2.8 bags, hmm.

 

 

Pink Batts Silencer are grey in colour, so there shouldn't be any mistaking them once they are up. If they're pink in colour, they aren't silencer.

 

I checked all the bags were correct the night before they started installing ours, and I'm glad I did as they had the a lower R value for some of it than I'd paid for. They look the same, so if I hadn't seen the bags I would have never known.



LostBoyNZ






  #2609595 24-Nov-2020 09:36
Paul1977:

 

LostBoyNZ:They've just started doing the walls in that room but we didn't see any bags of silcener batts, just R2.8 bags, hmm.

 

 

Pink Batts Silencer are grey in colour, so there shouldn't be any mistaking them once they are up. If they're pink in colour, they aren't silencer.

 

I checked all the bags were correct the night before they started installing ours, and I'm glad I did as they had the a lower R value for some of it than I'd paid for. They look the same, so if I hadn't seen the bags I would have never known.

 

 

Thanks, yeah we saw the silencer bags should be a different color but I didn't know about the batts themselves, that's great, as it'll be super easy to spot yeah.

 

haha we checked the bags for the R value too, and I'm also checking the gib tonight (we requested double 13mm noiseline gib on each side of the media room).






Paul1977





  #2609598 24-Nov-2020 09:53
LostBoyNZ:

 

Thanks, yeah we saw the silencer bags should be a different color but I didn't know about the batts themselves, that's great, as it'll be super easy to spot yeah.

 

haha we checked the bags for the R value too, and I'm also checking the gib tonight (we requested double 13mm noiseline gib on each side of the media room).

 

 

The bags are still pink I think, just the batts inside them are grey.

 

We did noiseline gib and silencer batts on both sides of the media room walls in our build (didn't double it up though). To be honest I'm not sure how much is does, but don't know what it would have been like without it.

 

Are you getting a solid core door for the media room? If you're paying for double layers of noiseline and silencer batts you won't want a hollow door.

 

Another thing that we did was to have a small return vent for ducted heat pump in the media room since it's generally used with the door closed.

LostBoyNZ






  #2609651 24-Nov-2020 10:07
Paul1977:

 

LostBoyNZ:

 

Thanks, yeah we saw the silencer bags should be a different color but I didn't know about the batts themselves, that's great, as it'll be super easy to spot yeah.

 

haha we checked the bags for the R value too, and I'm also checking the gib tonight (we requested double 13mm noiseline gib on each side of the media room).

 

 

The bags are still pink I think, just the batts inside them are grey.

 

We did noiseline gib and silencer batts on both sides of the media room walls in our build (didn't double it up though). To be honest I'm not sure how much is does, but don't know what it would have been like without it.

 

Are you getting a solid core door for the media room? If you're paying for double layers of noiseline and silencer batts you won't want a hollow door.

 

Another thing that we did was to have a small return vent for ducted heat pump in the media room since it's generally used with the door closed.

 

 

Thanks yeah they were installing the wrong ones in that room yesterday then (the batts were pink), but they only just started in those walls (a few meters done) thankfully so not much to backtrack.

 

Agreed, I'm unsure how much of a difference the noiseline will make but the price wasn't much different and it's not something we'd ever change later so it seemed a choice we can't regret :)

 

Solid core door yep, and a return vent yes. That diagram doesn't show it but there's a second vent in the room, which will be a return vent, and if it ever becomes two bedrooms, it can be converted to a regular vent.






Paul1977





  #2609654 24-Nov-2020 10:21
LostBoyNZ:

 

Thanks yeah they were installing the wrong ones in that room yesterday then (the batts were pink), but they only just started in those walls (a few meters done) thankfully so not much to backtrack.

 

Agreed, I'm unsure how much of a difference the noiseline will make but the price wasn't much different and it's not something we'd ever change later so it seemed a choice we can't regret :)

 

Solid core door yep, and a return vent yes. That diagram doesn't show it but there's a second vent in the room, which will be a return vent, and if it ever becomes two bedrooms, it can be converted to a regular vent.

 

 

Sounds like you're sorted then.

LostBoyNZ






  #2609666 24-Nov-2020 10:24
Thanks, yeah it's gonna be awesome once it's all done :)






Jase2985







  #2609714 24-Nov-2020 11:57
i honestly dont think there is much if any of a difference between a regular R2.4 batt and a R2.4 acoustic batt. apart from maybe the hit to the wallet.

LostBoyNZ






  #2609808 24-Nov-2020 14:25
Wish I could remember the pricing now, but I think per meter it wasn't actually much more. But agreed, there's probably not much of a difference at all.






Jase2985







  #2609843 24-Nov-2020 15:00
Earthwool stuff is exactly the same price, and appears to be the same product in a different bag

