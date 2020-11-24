Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Workshop DIYPiranha Tools at the Warren on Saturday

neb

neb

#280066 24-Nov-2020 23:33
For those not on the Piranha list, Gaston from Piranha Tools will be at the Warren up off K Rd this Saturday. I'm just trying to figure out how unhealthy it would be for me to be there...

mdf

mdf
  #2610140 25-Nov-2020 07:31
It will be perfectly healthy for you. Your wallet... not so much. I now have three of his saws and love each one very much.

MikeAqua
  #2610335 25-Nov-2020 11:52
Tempting.  I has airpoints.




Mike

neb

neb

  #2610337 25-Nov-2020 11:57
MikeAqua:

Tempting.  I has airpoints.

 

 

Tempting. I have an extra kidney :-).

