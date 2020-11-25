Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Make window close more tightly
Geektastic

16665 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280085 25-Nov-2020 13:55
Our house has aluminium double glazing.

 

 

 

One of the top hung windows needs to be made to pull more slightly more tightly against the seals when closed. Does anyone know how you do that?





Oblivian
6584 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2610526 25-Nov-2020 14:00
It'd put extra tension on the closer, but if it's a 2 part mechanism perhaps print a new 3D slider block for the latch?

 

 

 

(or test with a thin balsa kicker behind it to see if it seals more)

 

 

 

 

hsvhel
802 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2610529 25-Nov-2020 14:02
Is the window true? 

 

Could be closing at the top OK and not at the bottom frame

 

 

Geektastic

16665 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610531 25-Nov-2020 14:05
The catches are the turn handles without that silly flap thing the older ones have.

 

 

 

The handle on the right is quite tight as you close it, the one on the left not so much. There is a fair bit of wind noise in the left bottom corner and if you grasp the handle and pull it towards you when it is closed, the wind noise disappears completely.

 

I imagine it just needs adjusting somewhere but I am not sure which bit to adjust!







Oblivian
6584 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2610535 25-Nov-2020 14:11
So like one of these?

 

 

 

I expect if it has the 2 part latch plate, you can replace or get someone to print another with more thickness. Would simulate pulling it tighter

 

Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610545 25-Nov-2020 14:19
Are you running windows 95 or XP? ;P

gzt

gzt
13508 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2610852 25-Nov-2020 23:23
Geektastic: One of the top hung windows needs to be made to pull more slightly more tightly against the seals when closed. Does anyone know how you do that?

Depending on age the issue may be the seal itself wearing or losing flexibility. Glaziers carry a variety and will replace them if needed. It's not unusual to replace a houseload when they start going.

Eva888
1058 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2610859 26-Nov-2020 00:08
We had the same problem on a door and added extra window latches like the picture, top and bottom and wind noise stopped. You could do the similar on the window, it won’t be noticeable.
In our case as well as the noise, you could feel the door being sucked out by force of the wind slipping through and the fear was that in a bad enough storm it would blow out.



Geektastic

16665 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2610910 26-Nov-2020 08:35
Thanks.

 

I've temporarily kludged it with a bit of packing foam under the close tab but will ring a glazier and see if I can get a less Heath Robinson solution!





Bung
4509 posts

Uber Geek


  #2610981 26-Nov-2020 10:18
If it's like Oblivion's pic put a colour matched shim under the strike plate. Some catches came with a variety of thicknesses for the fixed part.

Geektastic

16665 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2611471 26-Nov-2020 22:35
I removed the catch today and found the issue.

 

The metal tab that closes against the frame has a plastic insert that contacts the frame. Insert is missing, presumed dead.





mattwnz
18622 posts

Uber Geek


  #2611483 26-Nov-2020 23:29
Those types of handles suck. I see so many where those picks have come off, such a crap design.

Goosey
2190 posts

Uber Geek


  #2611512 27-Nov-2020 07:15
New rubber seals will also help...

 

see "exceed . co . nz" for an idea or three....

 

 

 

 

