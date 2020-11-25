I have purchased a pressure washer/water blaster locally. I am trying to connect the pressure washer with our existing garden hose. I have had this garden hose for few months purchased from Amazon US. The hose has 2 different connections on each end. The photos of hose's connection is below. The female end fits the outside tap on house wall fine directly but I am using these quick disconnect adaptors in front of it to quickly remove the hose and move it to another outside tap if need be.
Fittings specs for host is listed as 3/4 in. - 11 1/2 GHT
The adaptor below is what I connect to tap first.
The quick release adaptor below is what I then connect to above adaptor and then screw in the female end of hose above into other end of this adaptor.
The problem is the other end of the hose which has the male connection. The end of the pressure washer for water inlet connection is also a male connection. I can fit the quick release adaptor to the water inlet connection on the pressure washer ok. Issue is no connectivity between the quick release adaptor 'pointy' end and the male end of the hose. Below is the photo that shows the quick release adaptor screwed into the male end of the water inlet on the pressure washer.
I went down to the local Mitre10 with the quick release adaptor as the male end of this adaptor is same size as male end of the hose and I would have thought you can buy a female to female coupler but nope nothing like this exists in Mitre10 and they were also stumped.
Any adaptors or couplers or other suggestions that you can provide besides buying a new hose? I have 4 of these same hoses so I really do not want to ditch them because they are good quality that do not kink or tangle on me.