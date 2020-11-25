Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Which adaptor/coupler to buy to connect an existing garden hose to a pressure washer/water blaster
Hello folks,

 

 

I have purchased a pressure washer/water blaster locally. I am trying to connect the pressure washer with our existing garden hose. I have had this garden hose for few months purchased from Amazon US. The hose has 2 different connections on each end. The photos of hose's connection is below. The female end fits the outside tap on house wall fine directly but I am using these quick disconnect adaptors in front of it to quickly remove the hose and move it to another outside tap if need be.

 

 

Fittings specs for host is listed as 3/4 in. - 11 1/2 GHT

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

The adaptor below is what I connect to tap first.

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

The quick release adaptor below is what I then connect to above adaptor and then screw in the female end of hose above into other end of this adaptor.

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

The problem is the other end of the hose which has the male connection. The end of the pressure washer for water inlet connection is also a male connection. I can fit the quick release adaptor to the water inlet connection on the pressure washer ok. Issue is no connectivity between the quick release adaptor 'pointy' end and the male end of the hose. Below is the photo that shows the quick release adaptor screwed into the male end of the water inlet on the pressure washer.

 

 

Click to see full size

 

 

I went down to the local Mitre10 with the quick release adaptor as the male end of this adaptor is same size as male end of the hose and I would have thought you can buy a female to female coupler but nope nothing like this exists in Mitre10 and they were also stumped.

 

 

Any adaptors or couplers or other suggestions that you can provide besides buying a new hose? I have 4 of these same hoses so I really do not want to ditch them because they are good quality that do not kink or tangle on me.

 

 

 




what is your water blaster?

 

the karchaer i have has the 'tap adapter' (your 2nd photo) connected to its water inlet, which means the garden hose adapter (your 3rd photo) just snaps on to it... i connect a normal hose sprayer when i'm not using the water blaster.

 

perhaps you just need to remove that 'male' connector at the other end of your hose and replace it with the female/quick-release one. that's what i have on both ends of the hose.

 

 

A double ended hose connector is what you want. Something like this.

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/holman-12mm-double-ended-hose-end-connector_p3130593


There’s a few other options around if you google it. Unfortunately I can’t vouch for the quality of the brands I saw. Maybe give Gardena a call if that’s what you’re after. Otherwise Placemakers and Bunnings seem to have them.

The other options is just to get a short bit of hose and put two female adapters on it.

How about trying something like this

 

https://www.mitre10.com.au/garden-maintenance/hose-fittings-accessories/hose-fittings-connectors/neta-plastic-hose-reel-connector-set-12mm

 

 



nitro:

what is your water blaster?

 

the karchaer i have has the 'tap adapter' (your 2nd photo) connected to its water inlet, which means the garden hose adapter (your 3rd photo) just snaps on to it... i connect a normal hose sprayer when i'm not using the water blaster.

 

perhaps you just need to remove that 'male' connector at the other end of your hose and replace it with the female/quick-release one. that's what i have on both ends of the hose.

 

 

 

 

Hi. It is Kranzle 2160TST linked below. The end connectors on the hoses are permanently installed. I guess one option is for me to cut the hose where the male connector on the hose ends and attach one of those female quick release one's.

 

 

Can you please link me the female quick release adaptor in question as I also have a hose sprayer (female end) that I currently have the male end of the hose connected into it's bottom and I would like to continue using the hose sprayer when need be.

 

 

https://www.kranzle.co.nz/shop/High+Pressure+Cleaning/High-Pressure+Cleaner-4.html

 

 

 




ghettomaster: A double ended hose connector is what you want. Something like this.

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/holman-12mm-double-ended-hose-end-connector_p3130593


There’s a few other options around if you google it. Unfortunately I can’t vouch for the quality of the brands I saw. Maybe give Gardena a call if that’s what you’re after. Otherwise Placemakers and Bunnings seem to have them.

The other options is just to get a short bit of hose and put two female adapters on it.

 

 

Thanks. This certainly is an option and should work. The male end of the hose threads into the adaptor in my 1st photo ok and I have a spare one of this adaptor so I can use the double ended hose end connector you have linked between the pressure washer's 'pointy' end and the other end of the double ended adaptor. I swear I did not find this in Mitre10 so bunnings it is.




larknz:

How about trying something like this

 

https://www.mitre10.com.au/garden-maintenance/hose-fittings-accessories/hose-fittings-connectors/neta-plastic-hose-reel-connector-set-12mm

 

 

 

 

Thanks. This will work too. I tried to search for this in Mitre10 NZ website but nothing found. The double ended quick release coupler linked above sounds like is best solution and reasonably priced.




Just as a note, the hoses you bought are 3/4 in. - 11 1/2 GHT which is not 3/4" BSP (or NPT) as commonly found on garden hose fittings in NZ. Though the thread diameter is the same the pitch is different so any NZ purchased fittings will bind up early before bottoming out on the seal. The quick coupling side is compatible though. I do supply some GHT fittings in NZ but not the one I think you would need for your hose setup to work easily.



compound:

 

Just as a note, the hoses you bought are 3/4 in. - 11 1/2 GHT which is not 3/4" BSP (or NPT) as commonly found on garden hose fittings in NZ. Though the thread diameter is the same the pitch is different so any NZ purchased fittings will bind up early before bottoming out on the seal. The quick coupling side is compatible though. I do supply some GHT fittings in NZ but not the one I think you would need for your hose setup to work easily.

 

 

Ahhh the pit falls of buying some stuff on the internet. It's all the same but then not quite.




compound:

 

Just as a note, the hoses you bought are 3/4 in. - 11 1/2 GHT which is not 3/4" BSP (or NPT) as commonly found on garden hose fittings in NZ. Though the thread diameter is the same the pitch is different so any NZ purchased fittings will bind up early before bottoming out on the seal. The quick coupling side is compatible though. I do supply some GHT fittings in NZ but not the one I think you would need for your hose setup to work easily.

 

 

Thanks for this information. I was unaware of the pitch being different. I did also purchase the metal Gardena fittings that I showed in photos above from Amazon US as well at same time as the hose so guessing long term these should work ok without wearing out quick but yeah I will be buying that double quick coupling fitting from Bunnings tomorrow and give the cars, deck and concrete driveway incl footpath a good clean. 




High pressure cleaners are good, BUT they can do some damage if you're not careful. I've seen them blast the sand out of concrete leaving a rough surface where there was a smooth surface beforehand and seen them roughen up a timber deck surface if too much pressure is used.

 

On a building they can force water into places water wouldn't normally get to.

 

I don't know what your experience is with a water blaster but care is needed with them otherwise you may damage the surface you're trying to clean, but then you may know all about that and I'm telling you how to suck eggs.




I appreciate the advice and yep I have watched number of videos in past 2 weeks that I have to be careful on the deck (expensive timber), car (paint), outside wall cladding (bricks have vent gaps at bottom) and driveway (sealed plain concrete). You can adjust the pressure on this specific pressure washer as well as use different style of lances with different swappable nozzles that also control the pressure. 




you have brought a non standard hose.

 

pretty much everything in NZ is designed to be Female to Female (each end of the hose) and all the fittings (tap end and attachments) are male.

