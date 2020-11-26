I'm wanting to upgrade my old style power distribution box (plug in ceramic type) for a flash new modern one.

I've got a couple of questions that I wanted to get straight in my head before the sparkie comes to visit, hoping someone can answer.

I'm going with a combination distribution + meter type board. The meter side will need a sealable main disconnection switch just like on the old board today.

Will the meter section of the board require it's own main switch? I can't see why it would but wanted to check.

I've got two sub main circuits, one is a big 63A fuse link, runs off to a pool shed with a heatpump etc. What would this be replaced with? I cant see any MCB's rated that high, seems 40A is the biggest.

The second submain goes to a shed, its connected via a 20A fuse, I guess this just becomes a 20A MCB ??

One last question, the brochure for the combo box the sparkie recommended says the meter section can go at the top or at the bottom, but sparkie said meters to top. Is this just preference or code? Meters at bottom would mean door would open a better way around (its not reversible)

I know I can ask my sparkie all this when he turns up, but hoping to have a few clues first.

cheers

dave