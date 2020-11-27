We didn't have controllers in our old house, so hadn't really be using them in the new house so far - but wanted to start to see if it gives us much of a gas savings.

But noticed that the ensuite controller is acting as the master instead of the kitchen. All controllers in the house are the compact MC-601 model.

Is redesignating the kitchen as the master something I can do myself, or will I need to get the installers back? I can't see anything in the manual about how to designate a specific controller as the master.

Thanks