The Casa de Cowboy Mk.II has a lot of SS bolts and brackets and plates holding things together. I mean a lot. One pain with these is that the general recommendation is that you shouldn't paint them, but all of the advice (use an etch primer + two-pack epoxy, don't paint them, etc) seems to be for polished SS and/or marine environments exposed to weather. In my case they're already pretty roughed up (no problem with paint adhesion) and will never be exposed to water since they're under a roofed-over area. The argument for not painting over SS in that case is that the rain will wash any contaminants that could cause corrosion away, but they'll never be exposed to rain. So none of the standard arguments for not painting SS seem to apply here, and painting around the edges of fifty to a hundred of these things is a massive hassle. Does anyone have any thoughts on why not to paint over them (primer + acrylic paint, as used on the surrounding timber)?