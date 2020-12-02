We've got our home server, routers and HTPC gear running in a large-ish under-stairs cupboard that is starting to get a little warm as we head into summer.
I could put a passive vent in the door, but it feels like I need a bit more air-movement. Any tips on getting something near silent in place that is ideally near silent.
The room is on an outside wall, but I also want to make sure it doesn't get over cold in winter.
A simple option is a door based vent along the lines of
This option looks great but I havent' seen anything equivalent in NZ
Has anyone played with these intelligent fans?
- https://www.plumbingplus.co.nz/products/manrose-intellivent-extractor-fan-celsius-starter-kit-white/