We've got our home server, routers and HTPC gear running in a large-ish under-stairs cupboard that is starting to get a little warm as we head into summer.

I could put a passive vent in the door, but it feels like I need a bit more air-movement. Any tips on getting something near silent in place that is ideally near silent.

The room is on an outside wall, but I also want to make sure it doesn't get over cold in winter.

A simple option is a door based vent along the lines of

This option looks great but I havent' seen anything equivalent in NZ

Has anyone played with these intelligent fans?