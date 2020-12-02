Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYVentillation or extractor for under stairs cupboard
openmedia

2748 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280206 2-Dec-2020 14:45
Send private message

We've got our home server, routers and HTPC gear running in a large-ish under-stairs cupboard that is starting to get a little warm as we head into summer.

 

I could put a passive vent in the door, but it feels like I need a bit more air-movement. Any tips on getting something near silent in place that is ideally near silent.

 

The room is on an outside wall, but I also want to make sure it doesn't get over cold in winter.

 

 

 

A simple option is a door based vent along the lines of

 

This option looks great but I havent' seen anything equivalent in NZ

 

Has anyone played with these intelligent fans?

 

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
sittingduckz
674 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2614794 2-Dec-2020 14:53
Send private message

I have one of these with a small cooling fan plugged into it. works well for me

 

 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/arlec-temperature-controlled-programmable-timer_p4420584

 

 




I'm not a complete idiot, I still have some parts missing.

neb

neb
6290 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616445 4-Dec-2020 19:10
Send private message

On a related note, I'll also be siting a bunch of networking gear in a cupboard under the stairs, but my concern is (possible) moisture since it's backed by a concrete block wall. I was thinking perhaps a low-speed fan of some kind to... not sure really, there's warm air above the electronics, then an area about 2m back further under the stairs where there might be moisture, but I'm not sure if it's worth setting up the plumbing to move the warm air to back under the stairs and then from there outside the enclosed area.

mdf

mdf
3062 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2616998 6-Dec-2020 14:33
Send private message

I use an old PC fan and one of these: https://www.ebay.com/itm/12V-PWM-PC-CPU-Fan-Temperature-Control-Speed-Controller-Module-High-Temp-Alarm/112174066548

 

Works fine, dirt cheap, and the fan is quieter than than the switch, server etc. in the cupboard with it. Currently I'm using the temperature sensor option stand alone but would prefer to integrate it into HA; will get around to that one day.

 

The particular fan I'm using didn't match the pin out but some jumper cables and experimentation solved that. 

 

Key thing is to consider the airflow path. I have a tall cupboard; wiring convenience dictated that the fan had to go at the bottom so I've set it up to pull in cooler air from the bottom back of the cupboard, then set up a chimney effect (shelves with a good gap at the back) and holes at the top for the hot air to escape. Works well. If you're planning on extracting hot air, put your fan at the top and make sure you have an easy path for cooler air to come it.



mclean
542 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2617329 7-Dec-2020 10:35
Send private message

Holyoakes for door transfer grilles in NZ:

 

You don't really need proper door grilles (which are specially designed to be two-way sight-proof), any grille will do.

 

But to get natural cooling you'll need one at high level and one at low level.  Get the high level one as high as possible, maybe in the wall above the door.  Instead of the low level grille you could try under-cutting the door by 25mm or so.




McLean

neb

neb
6290 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2617769 7-Dec-2020 20:09
Send private message

mclean:

Holyoakes for door transfer grilles

 

 

And as always that's the magic formula, once you know the specific name to Google it you can turn up lots of alternatives.

 

 

What we really need is a second level of search engine to go from "it's a sort of curved metal thing, powder-coated, you know the thing, you used to be able to get them at Hammer Hardware, tip of my tongue, they're used to realign your running gudgeons, made of tempered steel, wish I could remember the name" to "alternating frobnosticator", and then you Google that.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 