I would think a bit of both. Sometimes you have half an idea but you don't really know where to start looking. Sometimes you think you have a whole idea but you want a second (third, fourth, fifth) pair of eyes to look at it from another angle to pick up the "obvious" flaw you missed in your excitement.

And in some cases, it's sharing something you've achieved with others who have a similar mindset. Many cases of people getting ideas from this forum and doing the same, or variations of for themselves.