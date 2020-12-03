

We have the exact same model installed by HRV/EES around 12 months ago. I managed to get the price down to $7500 after informing them of a very competitive quote from Oxygen Air for a comparable Fujitsu unit.



It was great last summer and our daughter was born in July, so was heavily used during the winter months as well.



The return vent is close to our bedroom door and it isn't much more than a bit of white noise - very different to the Panasonic split unit we have downstairs where the fan speed varies.



The 7 day timer is okay - you can set up to 5 actions for each day, including on, off, and on at a set temperature. Only downside is you cannot specify the mode when it turns on and it will just use the mode it was in when it was last turned off.



The other thing is I do not actually know where the temperature sensor is located but it's pretty interesting - in summer we seldom drop it below 21 for cooling and in winter we seldom have it above 19 for heating. So either the unit is over-specced for the size of our upstairs, or the sensor is in an odd place.



The installation was relatively good - all done in one day. Only unfortunate thing is the return vent is in the middle of a large piece of gib that was already sagging a bit/not level, so a crack has formed in the gib. Since the return vent isn't perfectly level, the grille hangs lower in one corner than the other.