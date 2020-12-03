We're looking for a ducted heating / air conditioning unit, to remove the high wall heat pump and oil heaters, make things quieter, and get back floor space from oil heaters. Our high wall Fujitsu is pretty loud, even on "super quiet" we have to turn the TV up to hear it.
HRV gave me a quote which was $8300 installed for a four outlet 7kw unit (living / sleeping areas), or $10,300 for a six outlet 10 kw unit (includes dining area), which I thought was pretty good. Not sure if that includes WiFi control, I think so, but includes a 7 day timer. This is for the R32 compact model, S-60PE1R5B indoor unit and U-60RZ2R5 for the 7kw. They put a 1 square meter return vent in the hallway though, which is pretty huge - might ask for a smaller option.
One key thing we want to achieve is having bedrooms cooler than lounge - we often want the lounge at 22 degrees or so, but bedrooms more like 19, especially since our son goes to bed 7pm and we're up for a few hours after that. HRV / Panasonic don't do zoning as they said it's expensive and not many people buy it. HRV said they can use dampers to adjust how much air goes to each room, so they can do "pseudo" zoning. That's probably good enough since I can change the balance myself.
How do people who have them finding the HRV / Panasonic units? Do they have decent 7 days timers? How's the noise level, compared with a high wall unit? Any other upsides or downsides?