I am now looking for a replacement gas meter cover - found this one Gas meter Cover 750 & 1010 Gas meters including Top plate (combustioncontrol.co.nz) - does anyone know of a Wellington supplier or a cheaper than $ 75 unit?
I'm guessing you've tried your gas network supplier? Or is that too painful
Not lately but sometime last year I asked them to come and replace the rusted handle in the meter. The contractor came here thinking it was the cover, went back and my provider said "We do not replace the cover this is up to the customer". I then told them I asking about the meter, which is part of their network - so the contract came again next day and did the job. So I know the cover is not... covered.
michelangelonz: I was with Genisis in or last house and they organised the network company to replace the cover. It was replaced without charge...
Good result - guy just showed up with a brand new cover, replaced and took photos - all in less than five minutes. I did send an email with photos of the old one, as requested on the call, but never got a reply or order number... So it is a good start of the year surprise.
