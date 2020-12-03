snnet: I'm guessing you've tried your gas network supplier? Or is that too painful

Not lately but sometime last year I asked them to come and replace the rusted handle in the meter. The contractor came here thinking it was the cover, went back and my provider said "We do not replace the cover this is up to the customer". I then told them I asking about the meter, which is part of their network - so the contract came again next day and did the job. So I know the cover is not... covered.