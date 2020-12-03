Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gas cover - anywhere else to find it?
freitasm

#280239 3-Dec-2020 16:01
I am now looking for a replacement gas meter cover - found this one Gas meter Cover 750 & 1010 Gas meters including Top plate (combustioncontrol.co.nz) - does anyone know of a Wellington supplier or a cheaper than $ 75 unit?




snnet
  #2615764 3-Dec-2020 17:13
I'm guessing you've tried your gas network supplier? Or is that too painful

freitasm

  #2615766 3-Dec-2020 17:17
snnet:

 

I'm guessing you've tried your gas network supplier? Or is that too painful

 

 

Not lately but sometime last year I asked them to come and replace the rusted handle in the meter. The contractor came here thinking it was the cover, went back and my provider said "We do not replace the cover this is up to the customer". I then told them I asking about the meter, which is part of their network - so the contract came again next day and did the job. So I know the cover is not... covered. 




Valok
  #2615848 3-Dec-2020 19:04
Your retailer can raise a job. Usually require photos showing exisiting condition or the fact that the cover is no longer there. Retailer raises a job with the network and they will determine if a quotable job or not which from memory is about $150 if they charge.



michelangelonz
  #2620342 11-Dec-2020 22:35
I was with Genisis in or last house and they organised the network company to replace the cover. It was replaced without charge...

freitasm

  #2620345 11-Dec-2020 23:03
michelangelonz: I was with Genisis in or last house and they organised the network company to replace the cover. It was replaced without charge...


Thanks... Yes, called Genesis and this was arranged... However they didn't confirm when it will be done. Also asked me to email a photo and I never got a reply. Might call them again to confirm that was accepted.




freitasm

  #2631194 6-Jan-2021 14:45
snnet:

 

I'm guessing you've tried your gas network supplier? Or is that too painful

 

 

Good result - guy just showed up with a brand new cover, replaced and took photos - all in less than five minutes. I did send an email with photos of the old one, as requested on the call, but never got a reply or order number... So it is a good start of the year surprise.




