We've got quite a few gib screws popping in our new build that we moved into a couple of months ago. It's been suggested to wait until the end of the maintenance period to get things like this resolved, which I suppose makes sense as we could get more since the house is still settling.

I just noticed in our contract it says that they only fix "popped nails" if they break the plaster surface. Most of ours, while noticeable, haven't broken through the paint (might have cracked plaster underneath - but how would you tell when the paint is still in tact?). Some of them are definitely becoming more noticeable, so I guess might break the surface before the end of the maintenance period, but they might not.

Is having a clause like this that they won't fix unless it's broken the surface pretty standard?

Technically the contract only talks about "popped nails", but the popped fasteners in our case are screws.

When it comes time for the 12 month maintenance inspection, do we have much of a leg to stand on in wanting them to fix these?

Thanks