Popped gib screws in new build - builder's obligations
Paul1977

#280259 4-Dec-2020 16:02
We've got quite a few gib screws popping in our new build that we moved into a couple of months ago. It's been suggested to wait until the end of the maintenance period to get things like this resolved, which I suppose makes sense as we could get more since the house is still settling.

 

I just noticed in our contract it says that they only fix "popped nails" if they break the plaster surface. Most of ours, while noticeable, haven't broken through the paint (might have cracked plaster underneath - but how would you tell when the paint is still in tact?). Some of them are definitely becoming more noticeable, so I guess might break the surface before the end of the maintenance period, but they might not.

 

Is having a clause like this that they won't fix unless it's broken the surface pretty standard?

 

Technically the contract only talks about "popped nails", but the popped fasteners in our case are screws.

 

When it comes time for the 12 month maintenance inspection, do we have much of a leg to stand on in wanting them to fix these?

 

Thanks

wellygary
  #2616386 4-Dec-2020 16:09
I would expect screws and nails to be treated as the same, - they are both fasteners,

 

Also advise the company that the popping has occurred, but that you intend for them to address it as part of the 12 month inspection, -

 

Keep Notes and Photos to present at the 12 Month inspection

WinNZ90
  #2616456 4-Dec-2020 19:55
So I have read through the this document provided by building.govt.nz

 

https://www.building.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/projects-and-consents/guide-to-tolerances/guide-to-tolerances.pdf.

 

 

 

If you look on page 7, under what is not a defect, there are certain defects that will no be covered if they are outside of human control, for example, natural disasters.

 

Unfortunately all new buildings have a settling period, they do this naturally to try to keep themselves level.

 

To my understanding, unless you can prove otherwise, these 'popping screws' would be classed as outside of human control, since there is no way to stop the settling period. You'd have to get another building inspector to do a full check of the house, should involve an indepth check of foundations or the pad if its built on concrete, if this come up with nothing, then it would be opening up a little piece of the wall where its doing it the worst and doing an indepth check on the internals of the wall for moisture etc.

 

 

 

Hope this helps

elpenguino
  #2616476 4-Dec-2020 21:04
You can always gently press around the screw to see if it has fully popped, and if it hasn't, your encouragement will ensure a fully broken surface.




scuwp
  #2616480 4-Dec-2020 21:19
Popped screws indicate poor installation. Builder should definitely repair. That is not acceptable in a new build, although happens from time to time.




WinNZ90
  #2616492 4-Dec-2020 21:48
So further research about GIB has found the four main causes for popping

 

https://www.gib.co.nz/assets/Uploads/LiteratureFile/Best-Practice-Guidlines/Best-Practice-Minimise-Fasteners-Popping.pdf

 

 

 

Substrate Movement - Settling.

 

Incorrect Fasteners - for example the screws might have been to long.

 

Framing not aligned - the frame of the wall is not fastenered in place correctly or the gib board itself is not properly installed and is a bit lose.

 

Incorrect installation - for example, screwed the screw in to deep destorying the core of the gib board or not driven home.

 

 

 

So after reading that PDF, I would say.. get a second opinion, come the end of the twelve months you need to know whether its natural substrate movement of a new house or one of the above not done correctly, placing the human (Builders) at fault.

WinNZ90
  #2616494 4-Dec-2020 22:00
Oh, I should also say that the PDF also states that the moisture content of the framing itself can cause popping unless it has been heated correctly before occupation of the building.

 

 

 

I am reading that as, if the framing was too wet at the beginning of construction or got wet during construction and it wasn't allow time to dry then this could be causing your issue and the wet weather we have been getting could/would be making it worse since it has not had a proper chance to dry yet. That is if your getting the wet weather.

nickb800
  #2616532 5-Dec-2020 08:03
Placing the screws too close to adhesive is a common cause of screw popping, although it's fairly low down the list in their guide.

Assuming you have a concrete slab house, then any settlement should be uniform across the whole house, unless there is major cracking. Uniform settlement shouldn't cause screws to pop. Ruling out settlement then means that all of the possible causes of popping are within the builders control, and therefore it's their responsibility IMHO



heavenlywild
  #2616535 5-Dec-2020 08:10
I have the same issue in a new build on just one side of the house.

I just fixed them myself and trust me when I say I'm no DIYer!

Watched YouTube and got them fixed. Just make sure you have the right coloured paint.

It's not worth the time going back and forth with the builder.

heavenlywild
  #2616537 5-Dec-2020 08:12
^ I should add... unless you are seeing popping everywhere and in great numbers, then contact the builder.

Paul1977

  #2617394 7-Dec-2020 11:04
Thanks for the feedback.

 

Sounds like it might be worth getting an independent assessment closer to the end of the 12 months.

Psilan
  #2634087 12-Jan-2021 09:46
We finished an extension in November. We have screws popping everywhere, including window framing.

 

The builder is coming back to fix, but we are leaving over the summer to see if more expose themselves.

 

Our house was left open to the elements for over a month in pretty bad rain. It was inspected and passed as dry enough - but I don't see how it was. They had a dehumidifier running 24/7 for weeks. I expected that was the cause.

