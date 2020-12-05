Resene actually sells large (A2?) cardboard sheets designed just for this. But I find generic cardboard works fine too. Much better than painting on the walls since:

- you can move it around to different walls

- you don't add a layer of paint to the wall that will stay raised under your eventual top coats (for many walls you won't notice, but anything where the light shines along it like hallways, it will stick out like your choice of proverbs)

- you can keep the card and use it again the next time your painting another room. Different colour? Repaint your colour swatch.

As a protip, leave a blank/neutral border of 20-30mm around the edge. When you have two colours (old wall and new testpot) right next to each other, your mind will see the contrast between the two colours, rather than the colour itself. Resene has a booklet promotional thing demonstrating this - front cover with two holes, one surrounded by grey and the other by orange (?). The colour behind looks quite different, but open it up and it is a single swatch.

Also when doing this, bear in mind that the colours won't be darker when the whole wall/room is painted that colour, but it will be more intense than a colour swatch.