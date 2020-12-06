Need to cool a small enclosed room that’s in a brick garage. Room is used for storage but more importantly houses networking switch, gateway, NAS and fibre connection etc.
Gets to 48°+ during a few months in summer. I don’t think air exchange with a extractor fan is going to cut it and need an active cooling solution.
Was hesitant about aircon due to work and expense required to install.
I have seen these evaporative coolers which work by cooling a water tank and blowing cold air. However I asked the sales guys wouldn’t that humidify the air and basically transport the water into moisture within the room. They said no, and the units also work as a dehumidifier.. however I remain skeptical. Thoughts on these?