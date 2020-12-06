I've been down this road myself recently.

Typical farm pole shed, corrugated iron roof and cladding with three bays about 6m x 7m each. One bay was enclosed when we purchased the property - lined with 9mm ply, no insulation and a couple of clears in the roof for light. This room also had the ETP for our copper line, so made for the perfect server room - except for the temperature swings. It broke 50C last summer, and overnight would easily get down to single digits.

Replaced the clears with bronze shaded plastic instead, to no avail - temps still in the high 40s. I tried a bathroom extractor fan, installed in the wall at the highest point, as well as putting a grill in the wall on the opposite side (permanently shaded spot, so a good source of cool air. That made precisely zero difference, except perhaps to the power bill.

Finally convinced the accountant that we should put a dividing wall in, and that she could have the other half for her tools. I put battons up around the inside of my half, and screwed 21mm ply to the walls. The roof of the entire bay had R3.6 bats put in the cavities and then 21mm ply as a ceiling on my side, 12mm on hers. The dividing wall I put up has 21mm ply on my side, more bats (I forget the rating) and then 12mm ply on her side. I also got rid of the extractor fan.

The results were fantastic. I have yet to see the temps go over 30C (although the hottest part of summer is still to come, I have temperature data from this time last year for both inside and outside, and the outside temps now are roughly the same as last year, and inside is 15C cooler still). Overnight temps are sitting around 20C, so yes I'm still getting a 10C swing each day - but that's much better than a 40C swing! The humidity is much more stable now too - between 45-50%rH, which makes for a virtually rust free environment to boot.

This summer's job will be to take the iron off the NW side of the shed and put insulation in there, as that's the external wall to the server room.

I was worried that I would have to put some sort of active cooling in, but even after just lining the room and insulating the roof, the difference has been so stark that I don't think I will need to now.