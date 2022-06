Jase2985: bunnings, mitre 10, placemakers, clearlite bathrooms, elite bathrooms, plumping world, plumbing plus, mico, chesters. a quick google search will give you more places. most will be similar in quality. cheaper ones are cheap for a reason. you will struggle to find many vanities that are deeper than 450mm as that seems to be the standard size.

Elite bathrooms sound good. I tried the usuals (m10 etc) and was all cheap stuff.Sorry I meant I want a deep sink, our current ones must be 30cm by 30cm, pain in the butt with the tap right in the middle. Nice porcelain just too small, and the vanities are rubbish.

Im looking at up to $1000 for a twin, Id really love a single sink that is long with 2 taps. And a smaller one for the ensuite.



Cheers.