We have some centre closing blackout curtains, and it's pretty much impossible to get them to sit without a fair bit of lighting entering through the centre. I'm sure other members have probably dealt with this, so looking for ideas.

I immediately thought magnets, but not sure if a series of individual magnets in the side seams would be best, or just insert a long strip of magnetic tape into the side seams? We'd want them to be strong enough so they clip together on their own, but not so strong that we can't easily pull them open again as you would with normal curtains.

The curtains are manually pulled open and shut, not on cords, if that makes a difference.

Would also be interested in any other suggestions.

Thanks