Hi,
Does anyone have a 'summer kit' installed for the Positive Pressure ventilation system? Will it help to reduce the temperature in the room?
Summer kit is a separate branch for the ventilation that takes air from the outside, not from under the roof.
Price is not an issue, I just need an extra motorized Y valve, filter and a grill outside. Not really expensive. But before I make a hole in the wall under the roof, I want to be sure that it worth it.
During the last couple of days under-the-roof temperature was 40-50 degrees. Temperature in the upstairs bedrooms reached 33 degrees at 5pm. Quite uncomfortable. When the roof cooled down a bit, I turned on the ventilation to the max speed and the temperature was around 28 degrees in a couple of hours - it was ok.
During the day outside temperature is 23-24 degrees.
My point is:
The sun heats the roof, walls, curtains, so the air inside becomes hot because of these things. Insulation helps, but not a lot.
If during this sunny time I bring 24-degrees outside air, it should help a lot. In the evening outside temperature reduces faster then the house cools down, so should be even better.
Any thoughts?
PS heat pump/air conditioner is not an option for us for now.