I don't take any air from the roof cavity in my very old house. The ceiling cavity is really dirty, mouse droppings, multiple types of insulation, old building paper. I used to have an intake with a basic sock filter and it was black after 6 months, and it made the inside of the house smell funny. In winter it gave us a small boost using air from the ceiling cavity - from memory it might have been a couple of degrees at best. We have only two outlets, into the lounge and kitchen, not directly into bedrooms, so this might be different from your situation. I suspect if vents are in bedrooms it will be quite a bit more effective.

I now take all the air from the outside, through HEPA and charcoal filters. I did the change myself, filter $120, ducting can't remember maybe $30, outside grill $20. The fan runs at half speed to keep noise down, but I'll probably turn it back up when I get around to it.

It doesn't make all that much difference to the inside temperature if the inside temperature is extreme. We have one room that gets HEAPS of sun and can get to 35 degrees in summer easy, I think windows cracked open and ventilation system with air from outside might take it down a few degrees at most. A heat pump / air conditioner is required to drop the temperature much, and it does it really quickly. However, at night if it's say 12 degrees outside and 24 degrees inside it does drop the inside temperature well enough. We use a Kasa WiFi timer to run the ventilation system morning and evening in summer, and afternoon in winter.

Summary (TLDR): I think outside air could help lower your bedroom temperatures if there's a significant differential, and it will prevent it heating the rooms up so much, but I suspect it won't be as effective as you might like unless you're careful with times the system is on. You could consider getting all your air from outside and none from the roof cavity, it will help summer temps a bit and won't really make all that much difference in winter temps in my experience.