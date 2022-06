mattwnz: It looks like the left part has already been repaired, maybe not long after the initial pour? The problem with concrete is that it cracks and chips over time or from damage and settlement, and a repair may just crack off eventually over time. But I guess a repair is worth trying. There are also concrete repair specialists who would use a specialist product. Youtube may also have people with DIY repairs. You just don't want to make it look worse. This damage will likely just weather off and wear, and you will get moss etc growing in the gaps anyway. I know a brand new drive on a new house, that a heavy vehicle looks like it has recently driven over a corner and has cracked it right across a corner, and looks 100 times worse than this and it probably wasn't a cheap driveway

I think that part to the left just wasn't troweled very neatly, I'd never noticed it before and it definitely isn't a repair. Very close up photos, so everything is a lot more noticeable.

I suspect Liquid Nails Landscape might be a more suitable product, but for a small fiddly job like this I'm wondering if Liquid Nails Clear in the smaller tube might be less likely to make a mess and have a neater finish. They both say they're suitable for gluing concrete and for exterior application.

I think with the clear stuff, even if it ends up chipping off again, it shouldn't look any worse than it does now as long as I'm careful in the application.

Most of the concrete repair videos I've looked up are shaping a whole new edge with repair mortar, I'm not going down that route as I think that would definitely end up looking worse.

It's not major damage by any means, but if I can improve the appearance for $10-$20 I figure may as well give it a go.