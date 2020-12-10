Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone got a good supplier for Plywood sheets?

xyf

xyf

#280368 10-Dec-2020 20:08
8mm just standard 1200x2400. Its for my garage so doesnt need to be perfect. Going over some existing gib that i can be bothered gib stopping so figured bang up some ply with some poly on it to tidy it up. Auckland area, im down pukekohe ways.

hairy1
  #2619655 10-Dec-2020 20:44
B and E kitchens on Cape Hill Road quite often leave piles of MDF in good condition on Cape Hill Road for free pick up. You could give them a ring if you could get away with MDF.




hsvhel
  #2619703 10-Dec-2020 21:19
Going over the top of? or strip if off the framing and attaching?

 

 

xyf

xyf

  #2619828 11-Dec-2020 08:04
Over the top,

 

Basically I WFH in the garage a bunch so i lined it with gib. Looks ugly as so figured for a summer project just pretty it up with some plywood skills, maybe some negative detailing 



Andib
  #2619830 11-Dec-2020 08:12
In Puke, I'd say your best bet is going to Carters imo. They should have most of the CHH Ply range depending on what look you're after and what you want to pay (Ask nicely and I find they will often put it through as a cash trade sale) 




neb

neb
  #2620068 11-Dec-2020 12:25
xyf:

8mm just standard 1200x2400. Its for my garage so doesnt need to be perfect. Going over some existing gib that i can be bothered gib stopping so figured bang up some ply with some poly on it to tidy it up. Auckland area, im down pukekohe ways.

 

 

Two comments, OSB is often cheaper than ply and is a better material, and if you don't mind mismatched stuff you can often buy a few sheets at a time off Trademe from people who got a bit too much for a reno/rebuild.

Lastman
  #2620077 11-Dec-2020 12:42
I lined my garage with the “poplar” ply. Has a nice finish and is relatively inexpensive at around $40 a sheet I recall I paid for 10mm. Got mine from Timu.

