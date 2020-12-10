8mm just standard 1200x2400. Its for my garage so doesnt need to be perfect. Going over some existing gib that i can be bothered gib stopping so figured bang up some ply with some poly on it to tidy it up. Auckland area, im down pukekohe ways.
Going over the top of? or strip if off the framing and attaching?
Over the top,
Basically I WFH in the garage a bunch so i lined it with gib. Looks ugly as so figured for a summer project just pretty it up with some plywood skills, maybe some negative detailing
In Puke, I'd say your best bet is going to Carters imo. They should have most of the CHH Ply range depending on what look you're after and what you want to pay (Ask nicely and I find they will often put it through as a cash trade sale)
xyf:
Two comments, OSB is often cheaper than ply and is a better material, and if you don't mind mismatched stuff you can often buy a few sheets at a time off Trademe from people who got a bit too much for a reno/rebuild.
I lined my garage with the “poplar” ply. Has a nice finish and is relatively inexpensive at around $40 a sheet I recall I paid for 10mm. Got mine from Timu.