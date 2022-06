xyf: 8mm just standard 1200x2400. Its for my garage so doesnt need to be perfect. Going over some existing gib that i can be bothered gib stopping so figured bang up some ply with some poly on it to tidy it up. Auckland area, im down pukekohe ways.

Two comments, OSB is often cheaper than ply and is a better material, and if you don't mind mismatched stuff you can often buy a few sheets at a time off Trademe from people who got a bit too much for a reno/rebuild.