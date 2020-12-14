Is anyone able to confirm the minimum depth that electrical mains cable should be buried in a trench? We have had an electrical cable installed by an electrician on a new house build. This is underground in a trench between the house, and to the front boundary where an automatic gate is planned to be installed. I appears to have been installed at about 30-40cm deep, as e have dug up the end at the boundary to locate the flexible end of the conduit into the right location. I thought the trench should be 60cm. Is it an issue if it isn't installed deep enough?