Fred99: Are you sure it was set up with the intention of mains supply to the gate? The sparky who put the conduit in may have thought otherwise. (Some gate openers have 12 or 24v motors - with low voltage cable run from a step-down transformer indoors)

It was never discussed that it would be low voltage cable. So always assumed to be mains cable to the gate, as the type of gate was not discussed, and a mains cable should be able to be used for both types. It does have a orange mains warning tape above it, maybe about 15-20cms down. No transformer or room for one inside anyway. They also installed datacables for the gate entrance in the same conduit as the power cable, and used indoor cat 6 cables rather than exterior grade. I understand they should a have been separated to not cause interference.

The wiring goes alongside the drive so is going to be under garden beds according to the plans.

So if the cable is less than 40cm in depth, should they come back to dig a deeper trench, or would 30-40cm depth be okay. Or is this something they must fix to comply with the law, eg for safety reasons etc?